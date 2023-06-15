TERAGO Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.TERAGO.ca), announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Company's 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were each either elected or re-elected as directors of TERAGO. Following the Meeting, the Company board composition remained at seven total directors, six of whom are independent.

TERAGO welcomed its newly elected directors, Mr. Daniel Vucinic, Mr. Fred Hrenchuk, Ms. Tina Pidgeon and Mr. Jim Watson, to its board of directors.

DANIEL VUCINIC

Effective June 12, 2023, Mr. Vucinic was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of TERAGO. With three decades of experience across senior management roles throughout the technology sector, Mr. Vucinic brings a wealth of leadership and operational excellence experience. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Centrilogic Inc., a global provider of IT transformation solutions, where he led all operations functions to support customers' end-to-end cloud and digital transformation journeys and drove significant enterprise value creation. Mr. Vucinic also served in several executive roles at Zayo and Allstream, two global communications companies, where he also played a pivotal role in driving significant enterprise value creation through revenue growth and optimization. Prior to his tenure at Allstream, he held senior leadership positions at AT&T Canada and Unitel.

Mr. Vucinic is a Professional Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Vucinic is a Canadian citizen.

FRED HRENCHUK

Mr. Hrenchuk is the founder and currently serves as the Principal of Citada Capital.

Mr. Hrenchuk is the founder and currently the Principal of Citada Capital, which serves as an angel investor for small start-up companies and provides advisory services primarily in telecommunications since 2016. From 2008 to 2016, Mr. Hrenchuk was the CEO for Bite Group (Baltics) where he led the successful exit process on the back of double-digit EBITDA growth. Prior to that Mr. Hrenchuk was CTO of Vodafone Czech Republic for 8 years.

Mr. Hrenchuk holds a degree in Economics from York University.

Mr. Hrenchuk is a Canadian Citizen.

TINA PIDGEON

Ms. Pidgeon is currently the Principal of Tina Pidgeon Strategies.

Ms. Pidgeon is a 25-year veteran of the telecom and tech industry and a recognized leader in telecommunications policy development and broadband infrastructure deployment. As the Principal of Tina Pidgeon Strategies, she advises clients on business transformation, executable advocacy strategies, and organizational design. Ms. Pidgeon previously spent 17 years with GCI Communication Corp. (GCI), an Alaska telecommunications company providing statewide broadband and wireless services. As GCI's General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and SVP, Governmental Affairs for a decade, she directed the company's legal, policy, regulatory, communications, compliance, and risk operations, and applied her DC-based expertise in broadband deployment, universal service policy, and wireless and video service matters. During that time, she served on the company's senior executive team, which guided significant wireless transactions and major infrastructure deployments across Alaska, and managed broadband, wireless, video, and traditional telecom service businesses. Ms. Pidgeon subsequently served as Special Advisor to the CEO, and earlier as Vice President of Federal Regulatory Affairs. Prior to her roles with GCI., Ms. Pidgeon was an associate with the law firm of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP (now Faegre Drinker) in Washington, D.C., where she specialized in regulatory policy and compliance in the telecommunications industry. Ms. Pidgeon also serves as a director of AP&T (Alaska Power and Tel), chairing the Governance and Nominating Committee; the American Oncologic Hospital, a comprehensive cancer center in Philadelphia, and the Fox Chase Cancer Center Foundation, chairing the Institutional Advancement Committee, and previously of Nova, an Icelandic mobile wireless and broadband company.

Ms. Pidgeon is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and the University of Notre Dame, and her efforts, experience, and leadership have been recognized by many industry and professional organizations.

Ms. Pidgeon is an American Citizen.

JIM WATSON

Mr. Watson served as the 56th mayor of the city of Ottawa, Ontario from 2010 to 2022. Prior to this, Mr. Watson served as Member of Provincial Parliament for the Ottawa West-Nepean riding and was appointed as Minister of Consumer and Business Services in 2003. In addition, he became Ontario's first Minister of Health Promotion in 2005 and Minister of Municipal Affairs in 2007. From 2000-2003, Mr. Watson served as President and CEO of the Canadian Tourism Commission, a Federal Crown Corporation designed to market Canada domestically and internationally as a tourism destination. Previously, Mr. Watson also served as an Ottawa city councilor from 1991 to 1997, and as mayor from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Watson has served on the board or as honorary chair of several community organizations including the Riverside Hospital, the National Arts Centre, the Central Canada Exhibition Association, the Christmas Exchange of Ottawa, and the Forum for Young Canadians. He also served as chair of the United Way's 2002 campaign. Mr. Watson is the recipient of several honours and awards for his previous and continued service to the community, including the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Mr. Watson graduated from Carleton University with a degree in Journalism.

Mr. Watson is a Canadian Citizen.

"On behalf of the entire TERAGO leadership team, I would like to welcome Dan Vucinic, Fred Hrenchuk, Tina Pidgeon and Jim Watson to the TERAGO board of directors," said Ken Campbell, Chair of TERAGO's Board. "Each new member possesses the necessary skills and the relevant experience to help accelerate TERAGO's mission in becoming one of the first operators to launch standalone commercial mmWave 5G private networks in Canada. We look forward to benefiting from their unique expertise as we execute on our near- and long-term growth objectives."

The Company also announced that Mr. Richard Brekka, Mr. Gary Sherlock and Ms. Laurel Buckner have stepped down from the board of directors after having each served a ten-year term, a seven-year term and a five-year term respectively.

Detailed results of the ballot voting for the election of directors held today on June 15, 2023, as well as the other matters voted on at the virtual Meeting are as follows:

Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon Outcome

of Vote For Against 1) In respect of fixing of the number of directors of the Company at seven (7); Approved 10,050,167 (99.37%) 63,700 (0.63%) 2) In respect of the election of directors to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

For Withheld Kenneth Campbell Approved 8,612,345 (97.74%) 199,466 (2.26%) Daniel Vucinic Approved 8,803,036 (99.90%) 8,775 (0.10%) Tina Pidgeon Approved 8,803,045 (99.90%) 8,776 (0.10%) Jim Watson Approved 8,612,046 (97.73%) 199,765 (2.27%) Fred Hrenchuk Approved 8,803,046 (99.90%) 8,765 (0.10%) Martin Pinnes Approved 8,449,965 (95.89%) 361,846 (4.11%) Pietro Cordova Approved 8,799,035 (99.86%) 12,776 (0.14%) 3) In respect of the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 10,107,367 (99.94%) 6,500 (0.06%)



For Against 4) In respect of the resolution for approval to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Directors Share Compensation Program by 300,000 common shares. Approved 8,429,209 (95.66%) 382,602 (4.34%)



A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations has been filed on www.sedar.com.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO's control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the further developing our 5G Fixed Wireless Access program, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the annual MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 available on www.sedar.com under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to consistently achieve sales growth across all lines of TERAGO's business including managed services, inability to complete successful 5G technical trials, the impacts and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are prolonged which may further delay customer trials and/or cause a negative impact on future financial results of the Company, TERAGO's Pandemic Response Plan may not mitigate all impacts of COVID-19, the results of the 5G trials not being satisfactory to TERAGO or any of its technology partners, regulatory requirements may delay or inhibit the trial, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from the trial, the ability for TERAGO to further finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information: TERAGO Investor Relations: Matt Glover and John Yi, Gateway Investor Relations, Telephone: 949-574-3860, Email: [email protected]