Tentative Agreement Reached on a Renewed Public Service Health Care Plan

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with Bargaining Agents and retiree representatives on a renewed Public Service Health Care Plan (PSHCP) that is both fair to its employees and reasonable for Canadians. The modernized plan provides enhanced support for members at no additional cost to taxpayers.

New features of the Plan include increased support for mental health and well-being, such as increased coverage for psychological services and an expansion of mental health service providers. For the first time, coverage would be available for gender affirmation, placing the Government of Canada as a leader in modernized employee health care benefits.

In addition, the tentative agreement includes provisions that would help support the accessibility needs of members and their dependants, including greater access to benefits for mobility devices such as wheelchairs and hearing aids. Included also are amendments to eligibility requirements that would benefit low-income and working seniors. Plan improvements for families and young people include amendments to coverage during parental and caregiving leaves and increases in coverage, such as paramedical services, mental health services and laser eye surgery.

The proposed enhancements would be cost-neutral as the tentative agreement includes amendments that will ensure financial sustainability of the PSHCP over the long term.

Should the joint recommendation receive approval, the changes would go into effect July 1, 2023.

"I am pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Bargaining Agents and retiree representatives that provides a fair and affordable Public Service Health Care Plan. Negotiations take time and effort, but when there's a shared commitment to work together, we can achieve positive results. Our employees, current and former, will benefit from one of the most modern public sector health care plans in the world, with support for mental health services and gender affirmation, in keeping with our commitment to stand up for diversity and inclusion in the public service."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

The PSHCP, which is sponsored by the Government of Canada , is an optional health care plan providing coverage to 1.5 million federal public service employees, retirees and their dependants. It is negotiated under the umbrella of the National Joint Council with Bargaining Agents and retiree representatives (NJC).

The NJC complements collective bargaining between individual unions and employers by offering an alternate and innovative way to address issues on a public service-wide basis.

The last comprehensive renewal of the PSHCP took place in 2006.

