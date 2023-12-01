Ten Indigenous-owned businesses receive Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant

Bawating Building Science will use their grant to help more communities incorporate traditional knowledge to find solutions for building challenges

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One) and Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announced the ten recipients of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant. Grant recipients include Indigenous businesses from across Ontario, providing services such as housing, construction, virtual reality and web development, cultural awareness training, graphic and commercial art, and family reunification. Each recipient will receive $7,500 to assist in achieving their business goals and enhancing opportunities in communities.

This year's grant recipients are:

Bawating Building Science, located in Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation

Poptronic Rentals, Inc, located in Akwesasne

Boreal Cork Company, located in Kenora

INASK OON (Stem of Grass) I&IT SOLUTIONS, located in Sand Point First Nation

Ode'imini-giizis Transformative Solutions, located in Niagara Falls

Nawash Power Group, located in Neyaashiinigmiing

Niibing Tribal Tours, located in Neebing

Gijichaag, located in Chippewas of the Thames

Storm Angeconeb, located in Mckenzie Island

Six Nations Construction Corporation, located in Ohsweken

"We'd like to thank Hydro One and the CCAB for selecting us as a recipient of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant," said Trevor Trainor, President, Bawating Building Science. "At Bawating Building Science, we strive to listen to the communities we service and incorporate traditional knowledge with our understanding of scientific and engineering principles to find solutions to building design and construction challenges. This support signifies a step towards realizing the ongoing goals of our business and the communities we work with."

"Congratulations to all our recipients of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant," said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business. "For the third consecutive year, we're pleased to continue working with Hydro One to assist Ontario Indigenous businesses in growing their companies and achieving their goals."

"As a proud partner of the CCAB, Hydro One thanks all applicants and wishes to congratulate each of the grant recipients," said Penny Favel, Vice President, Indigenous Relations, Sustainability and President & CEO Remote Communities Inc., Hydro One. "We are committed to Reconciliation and working together with Indigenous communities as partners. This grant is an incredible opportunity for us to discover new Indigenous companies with whom we can do business. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the province to expand our network of Indigenous businesses and create mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities."

As a gold-certified member in CCAB's Progressive Aboriginal RelationsTM (PAR) program, Hydro One is committed to fostering an equitable and sustainable economy. This partnership is a part of Hydro One's commitment to direct 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and organizations that benefit Indigenous communities. Hydro One is also committed to increasing its Indigenous procurement spend to five per cent of the company's purchases of materials and services by 2026.

