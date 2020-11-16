Born from an initiative of Bruno Bussière, holder of the CRSNG-UQAT industrial chair on mine sites reclamation and scientific director of the Research Institute of Mines and the Environment (RIME) UQAT – Polytechnique, and of Marie Guittonny, professor on revegetation of mine sites at UQAT, this book refers to the problem of reclaiming acid generating mine sites. The authors identify remaining challenges and document proven and innovative approaches to address them.

An interdisciplinary and integrated approach

With complementary expertise recognized at the international level, the authors adopt an interdisciplinary and integrated approach, an essential step to tackle such a complex problem. The 14 chapters of this book shed light on different approaches and solutions related to real problems experienced by the mining industry. The first part of the book place the theoretical framework followed by a presentation of the main methods to reclaim mine sites. Other aspects such as improving restoration performance through passive treatment of mining effluents, revegetation, methods of integrated management of mine wastes that facilitate reclamation, and the factors that may influence the long-term performance of reclamation works are then discussed. Finally, tools to improve and validate the design of reclamation works are presented.

Book presentation: webinar held on Wednesday, December 2nd

To present the different themes addressed in this high-level specialized book, an online French presentation will be held with the authors on Wednesday, December 2, from 11 :30 a.m. to 12 :30 p.m. Those interested in attending can register now by clicking here. The official release of the book, available in English only, is scheduled for December 3rd, but is already available for presale.

UQAT's expertise in mining and the environment

Thanks to a unique approach based on collaboration with industry and government representatives, a team of seasoned researchers and state-of-the-art facilities, UQAT has an international reputation in research and teaching in the field of mining and the environment. The research carried out mainly targets the development of environmental solutions linked to the entire life cycles of a mine. The four research chairs related to the mine sector at UQAT, the numerous partnerships with international mine companies as well as fruitful collaborations with other universities around the world allow UQAT to develop innovative solutions that meet the real needs experienced by players in the mine sector, governments and of the society. In addition to the research carried out, UQAT participates in the training of highly qualified personnel and the transfer of new knowledge in order to act proactively in the development of the mining industry while respecting the society of tomorrow.

Hard Rock Mine Reclamation - From Prediction to Management of Acid Mine Drainage

Co-editors

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT), Research Institute in Mines and Environment

Bruno Bussière

Marie Guittonny

Authors and principal authors

Names of the ten authors of the book who had primary responsibility and contributed to the writing of a chapter, by university and in alphabetical order.

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT), Research Institute in Mines and Environment

Akué Sylvette Awoh

Bruno Bussière

Vincent Boulanger-Martel

Isabelle Demers

Abdelkabir Maqsoud

Marie Guittonny

Mamert Mbonimpa

Carmen Mihaela Neculita

Benoît Plante

Polytechnique Montréal, Department of Civil, Geological and Mine Engineering

Thomas Pabst

Co-authors

Names and home universities of other co-authors of the book who collaborated on the writing of the chapters.

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT), Research Institute in Mines and Environment

Gary Schudel

Mostafa Benzaazoua

Adrien Dimech

Polytechnique Montréal, Department of Civil, Geological and Mine Engineering

Pierre-Luc Labonté-Raymond

Gérald J. Zagury

University of Alberta, Department of Civil Engineering and the Environment

G. Ward Wilson

Université Laval, Department of Civil Engineering and Water Engineering

Jean Côté

