TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Ten emerging screen composers took part in SOCAN Foundation's Screen Music Lab held at Kilometre House in Toronto on December 5–8 with two mentors, composer Steph Copeland (2022 CASMA Award) and director Rich Williamson (Tiff, Screen Awards, and more).

During 3 full days, composers Andres Galindo Arteaga , Brittney Rand , Diane Vallesteros , Dylann Miller , Eimear MacCarrick , Insiya Foda , Joey Reda , Marianna Donaldson , Michelle Lorimer and William Lamoureux were paired in five different studios to compose music for one of the most poignant scenes in the movie Scarborough co-directed by Williamson.

"This program allowed me to learn more about different workflows and led to the discovery that adapting to a professional environment to create something wonderful is possible and well worth the effort. Receiving live feedback from an experienced director and composer was a highlight of this lab," said Diane Vallesteros.

Rich Williamson and Steph Copeland, an acclaimed Toronto-based composer, were on hand to guide participants through this exercise that aimed at fostering the communication and relationship between composer and director. This program was created to allow emerging composers to evolve in a framework close to the professional reality, to acquire a technical, artistic and human experience and to demystify the composer/director dyad.

"In just 3 days, it was amazing to witness the ease at which a theme developed, or if things weren't working - how quickly an idea could be discarded for a better one. Everything is in service of the story, and this sort of flexibility and willingness to adjust quickly is key to the success of the composer/director relationship. It was a delight to have had a chance to work with composers I know we'll be seeing working on some of the great films and television of tomorrow" said Rich Williamson, film director and mentor.

Throughout the creation days, various stakeholders from the music and audiovisual community came to share their experiences and discuss various topics with the composers thanks to the collaboration of the Screen Composers Guild of Canada (SCGC). The program concluded with a screening of the final projects in the presence of industry professionals in partnership with the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

