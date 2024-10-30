OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The situation in Lebanon remains volatile and unpredictable due to violent and intensifying clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, including daily rocket and missile fire as well as air strikes. As conditions continue to worsen, the Government of Canada remains fully engaged and is focused on the safety and security of Canadians in the region.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced temporary measures to support Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members who have left Lebanon, as well as Lebanese nationals already in Canada who are currently unable to return home.

The immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who left Lebanon on or after September 29, 2024, will be eligible to apply for an open work permit, a study permit, or a status extension at no cost once in Canada. These measures apply to spouses and dependants regardless of their nationality, and regardless of whether they left on flights arranged by Global Affairs Canada, or by other means.



In addition, Lebanese nationals who are already in Canada with valid temporary resident status can now also apply for an open work permit, a study permit, or a status extension at no cost.

These measures will help keep families together and give Lebanese nationals in Canada a safe place to study, work and stay.



We continue to urge Canadians to avoid all travel to Lebanon. Canadians, permanent residents and their family members are advised to leave by commercial means now if they can do so safely.

IRCC has increased its capacity to process files from the region and continues to process applications from Canadians, permanent residents and their family members in Lebanon as quickly as possible.

More information about eligibility and how to apply is available on IRCC's website.

Quote

"We remain deeply concerned for the well-being of people in Lebanon, and all those in the surrounding region. We are committed to doing everything we can to help Canadians coming home, while also providing temporary safety for Lebanese nationals in Canada who no longer feel safe returning."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship



Quick facts:

Immediate family members are defined as the spouse or common-law partner of the person a dependent child of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident or of their spouse or common-law partner a dependent child of a dependent child

These measures will be in effect until July 31, 2025 , or until they are revoked.

, or until they are revoked. Canadians in Lebanon should register and update their contact information through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service.

should register and update their contact information through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service. To date, Global Affairs Canada has successfully helped over 1,200 Canadians, permanent residents and their immediate family members leave Lebanon .

. Canadians, permanent residents and their family members who wish to leave Lebanon must have the necessary travel documents. Those who do not hold valid travel documents will not be able to come to Canada .

must have the necessary travel documents. Those who do not hold valid travel documents will not be able to come to . Similar measures that were previously announced for Israeli nationals, Palestinian passport holders and their family members in October 2023 remain in effect until July 31, 2025.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us:

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

Contacts for media only: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]