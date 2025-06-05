OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian citizenship lies at the heart of what it means to be Canadian, providing a sense of belonging and connection to a diverse, inclusive, and democratic nation. For many newcomers to Canada, citizenship is key to integration and we are committed to making the citizenship process as fair and transparent as possible.

As a result of the first-generation limit to citizenship by descent for individuals born abroad, most Canadian citizens who are citizens by descent cannot pass on citizenship to their child born or adopted outside Canada. The current first-generation limit to citizenship no longer reflects how Canadian families live today—here at home and around the world—and the values that define our country.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, introduced legislation that would extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation in a way that is inclusive and protects the value of Canadian citizenship.

Bill C-3 would:

automatically give Canadian citizenship to any person who would be a citizen today were it not for the first-generation limit or certain outdated provisions of previous citizenship legislation

establish a new framework for citizenship by descent going forward that would allow for access to citizenship beyond the first generation based on a Canadian parent's substantial connection to Canada demonstrated by at least 1,095 cumulative days (i.e., three years) of physical presence in Canada prior to their child's birth or adoption.

People who may be impacted by the changes proposed in Bill C-3, An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025), will no doubt have questions about what this means for them and their families. If the bill passes both Houses of Parliament and receives Royal Assent, we will work as quickly as possible to bring these changes into effect and will provide more information for eligible individuals on our website.

Quote:

"Citizenship is more than a legal status—it's a profound connection to the values, history, and spirit of Canada. By requiring those who pass citizenship to their children born abroad beyond the first generation to have a substantial connection to our country we are honouring that bond. It reflects our belief that being Canadian means more than just a place of birth; it's about belonging, shared experiences, and a commitment to the inclusive and diverse community we all call home."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

The first Canadian Citizenship Act of 1947 contained several now-outdated provisions that caused many people to either lose their Canadian citizenship or not acquire it in the first place. Legislative changes in 2009 and 2015 restored or gave citizenship to the vast majority of "Lost Canadians" who had lost it or never received it due to outdated legislation. Approximately 20,000 people became citizens and were issued certificates of Canadian citizenship as a result of these changes.

Under the former section 8 of the Citizenship Act, some individuals lost citizenship at the age of 28. These were people born beyond the first generation abroad between February 15, 1977, and April 16, 1981, who turned 28 and failed to retain their citizenship before the first-generation limit was introduced in 2009.

some individuals lost citizenship at the age of 28. These were people born beyond the first generation abroad between , and , who turned 28 and failed to retain their citizenship before the first-generation limit was introduced in 2009. On December 19, 2023 , the Ontario Superior Court of Justice declared that key provisions of the first-generation limit, which generally limits citizenship by descent to persons who are born abroad to a Canadian parent who was themselves born or naturalized in Canada , are unconstitutional. The Government of Canada did not appeal the ruling because we agree that the current law has unacceptable consequences for Canadians whose children were born outside the country.

