OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development), today issued the following statement:

"On World Refugee Day, Canada reaffirms its commitment to meet humanitarian needs, address the root causes of forced displacement and find lasting solutions for refugees and other displaced people. We honour their strength and resilience, and recognize the important contributions they make in the communities that welcome them.

In 2024, the number of people forcibly displaced due to escalating conflicts, emerging crises, persecution and the effects of climate change rose to 123.2 million—the highest number ever recorded. Canada welcomed more than 49,000 refugees last year through resettlement programs, including government-assisted, privately sponsored and blended support.

We work with experienced and trusted international partners like the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration to prioritize support for the most vulnerable forcibly displaced populations. From 2024 to 2026, under the government-assisted refugees program, Canada will resettle 12,000 refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, 4,000 from the Americas and 4,000 from Sudan. This includes women and girls, LGBTQI+ people, religious minorities and those affected by conflict or displacement.

In November, Canada announced $50.4 million in flexible, multi-year funding to UNHCR over the next four years. This complements Canada's ongoing humanitarian assistance to UNHCR, which provides immediate, life-saving support to refugees and other displaced populations worldwide, addressing their urgent humanitarian and protection needs.

Canada continues to support those affected by conflict, including in Sudan. In February 2025, Canada expanded its immigration measures to resettle up to 4,000 Sudanese government-assisted refugees by 2026 and an additional 700 refugees through private sponsorship. We are also increasing family-based permanent residence spaces from 3,250 to over 5,000 applications. These efforts will help about 10,000 individuals find safety and opportunity in Canada.

By welcoming refugees, we reaffirm Canada's values of compassion, human rights and inclusion. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient country—one where everyone can thrive in safety and peace."

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

For further information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, People and Communications Sector Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]; Media Relations, Office Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]