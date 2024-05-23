OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - As the security situation in Haiti remains volatile, the Government of Canada continues to take action to help people who have been impacted by the violence and deteriorating security conditions.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced temporary measures to support family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have left Haiti, as well as Haitian nationals already in Canada who are currently unable to return home.

Starting May 23, 2024, Haitians with valid temporary resident status in Canada can apply for a study permit, open work permit, or status extension at no cost. This includes foreign national family members, regardless of nationality, who arrived as temporary residents through assisted departures out of Haiti. In addition, three months of Interim Federal Health Program coverage will be available to those who are eligible.

These measures will help keep families together and give Haitian nationals in Canada a safe place to study, work and stay. More information about eligibility and how to apply is available on IRCC's website.

Quote

"We are deeply concerned for the well-being of people in Haiti. The measures announced today will make it easier for family members of Canadians who fled Haiti to stay in Canada with their families, and enable Haitian nationals to work and study in a safe environment."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

Canada completed assisted departures from Haiti , which successfully transported 681 people, including 435 Canadian citizens, 111 permanent residents and 135 temporary residents to safety.

completed assisted departures from , which successfully transported 681 people, including 435 Canadian citizens, 111 permanent residents and 135 temporary residents to safety. There are approximately 44,000 Haitian nationals with valid temporary resident status in Canada.

We continue to process applications under the dedicated humanitarian pathway to provide permanent residence to Colombian, Haitian and Venezuelan foreign nationals on a priority basis.

Associated links

Follow us

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

For further information: Contacts for media only: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Press Secretary, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]