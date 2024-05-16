In partnership with Quebec First Nations Women's Space, TELUS Mobility for Good expands to provide a vital lifeline for Indigenous women

Indigenous women are 12 times more likely to be murdered or missing than any other women in Canada

QUEBEC CITY, TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE HURON-WENDAT NATION, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS launched Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk in Quebec, a program offering free smartphones and data plans to Indigenous women at risk of, or surviving violence. The report Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls notes that while Indigenous women make up only 4% of the Canadian female population, Indigenous women and girls represent 24% of female homicide victims and are 12 times more likely to be murdered or missing than any other women in Canada.

Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk is being expanded in partnership with Quebec First Nations Women's Space (QFNWS), an organization created by Quebec Native Women (QNW) to act as a front-line responder and point of entry to reception, referral and listening services for Indigenous women in Quebec experiencing violence. Through this partnership,TELUS and QFNWS will provide women with a vital lifeline to emergency services, reliable access to virtual health and wellness resources, and a way to stay connected to their friends, family and support networks. To date, this program has supported thousands of Indigenous women nationally.

"It is imperative for TELUS to make a meaningful human contribution to the communities where we live, work and serve, and we believe that every woman deserves to thrive in safety and security," says Nathalie Dionne, Regional Vice-President, TELUS Marketing. "The expansion of Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk to Quebec reflects TELUS' ongoing dedication to being a supportive partner in advancing reconciliation. TELUS was the first technology company in Canada to publish an Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan. By collaborating with Indigenous-led organizations like QFNWS, TELUS aims to leverage its cutting-edge technology for positive impact, helping to prevent violence and supporting Indigenous women and girls with access to a lifeline in a time of need."

"With the launch of this new program in Quebec, TELUS is taking a concrete step toward reconciliation," says Marjolaine Étienne, President of Quebec Native Women. "Reliable cellular connectivity provides Indigenous women and girls with critical access to services that support their safety and well-being. This marks a significant step forward in our efforts to provide inclusive anti-violence services by and for Indigenous women while identifying solutions to help ensure they have quick access to the essential emergency services and community programs they need."

The Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk program is part of TELUS' Connecting for Good programs , which provide individuals experiencing need across Canada with access to TELUS' world-leading technology. These programs have supported over 460,000 individuals since inception and include:

Mobility for Good, which provides youth transitioning from foster care, low-income seniors and government assisted refugees with free or discounted smartphones and wireless plans.





Tech for Good, which empowers Canadians living with disabilities to independently use their smartphones, tablets, laptops and computers and ultimately improve their quality of life through personalized support, training and assistive technology.





Health for Good, which provides primary care, mental health and addiction support services directly to unhoused people in need through TELUS mobile health clinics across Canada , in partnership with organizations such as the Old Brewery Mission in Montreal . We also support low-income older adults to safely age in place with confidence through discounted access to TELUS Health Medical Alert services.





, in partnership with organizations such as the Old Brewery Mission in . We also support low-income older adults to safely age in place with confidence through discounted access to TELUS Health Medical Alert services. Internet for Good, which offers high-speed Internet service starting at $10 a month for low-income families, government assisted refugees, people in need living with disabilities, and young people aging out of foster care (in Alberta , B.C and some regions of Quebec ).

TELUS, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, is committed to progressing the path of reconciliation in a deeply meaningful way, and is dedicated to fulfilling our role and responsibilities in alignment with Indigenous-led frameworks of reconciliation. Learn more about TELUS' reconciliation commitments and actions, and the remarkable outcomes that Indigenous communities are driving at telus.com/reconciliation .

About Quebec Native Women

Quebec Native Women is a non-profit organization which has defended the rights and interests of Indigenous women in public policy for 50 years, supporting women in their pursuit of equality, justice and improved well-being and in their involvement in their communities. The organization Quebec First Nations Women's Space – Quebec acts as a front-line responder and point of entry to reception, referral and listening services for First Nations women in Quebec who are victims of any form of violence (domestic, family or sexual). faq-qnw.org

