Investments include $1.2 million to improve wireless connectivity at CF Montréal's Stade Saputo providing a high-quality experience for all the soccer fans

MONTREAL, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS will be investing nearly $33 million in Montreal in 2024 as it deploys and updates its 5G networks and connects businesses to thousands of kilometres of optic fibre. As part of its multi-year sponsorship agreement with CF Montréal, TELUS will invest $1.2 million to improve wireless connectivity at Stade Saputo. This major TELUS investment will give fans dedicated access to the 5G network for fast and reliable communications during games.

"As a CF Montréal partner, it was critical to put cutting-edge wireless network infrastructure in place at Stade Saputo to provide a high-quality experience for all the fans who come out to attend games throughout the season," explained Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. "As a proud partner of Canada Soccer, CF Montréal, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Canadian Premier League, we're committed to supporting soccer coast to coast and to connect passionate fans from all backgrounds with their favorite teams. We are also investing throughout Montreal pursuing our commitment to give Montrealers and Montreal tourists access to world-class connectivity."

As part of its second year of its partnership with CF Montréal, TELUS launches the "TELUS Fan Cam" enabling spectators to take pictures of themselves in the stands with the eight 4K cameras installed throughout the Stade Saputo. Simply by entering their seat number in the app on their smartphone, fans can then frame and personalize their souvenir picture. TELUS' enhanced network makes this experience more efficient and enjoyable than ever.

Ongoing investments for a better future

TELUS is investing $33 million in Montreal this year to provide world-class connectivity to the many multiple festivals and events at Parc Jean-Drapeau. TELUS is also continuing its partnership with Zú, a Montreal hub established by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté to let entrepreneurs draw on technology to develop products that transform creative industries. Among other activities, the company is participating in the first quantum communications testbed in Canada in conjunction with Numana, a technology think tank. By establishing this innovation hub, TELUS is bringing companies and researchers together to help improve the security of computer communications.

TELUS plans to invest $73 billion in Canada by 2028, including $10 billion in the Quebec economy, for its infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks. In addition to its investments in its networks, the TELUS team is driven by a desire to bring positive social changes to the communities where it operates. Since 2000, TELUS and its active and retired team members in Quebec have volunteered 1.6 million hours and contributed more than $95 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs to local organizations like the Parrainage civique de Vaudreuil Soulanges, Les Impatients and The Fairy Godmothers.

TELUS and the Old Brewery Mission recently celebrated the first anniversary of operations of the Health for Good mobile health clinic, which helps marginalized people in Montreal by providing free health services, social support and housing assistance. Since the mobile clinic first launched in April 2023, over 3,200 consultations have been provided for marginalized Montrealers.

The investments announced in this news release reflect TELUS' overall capital expenditure guidance for 2024, which was released on February 9, 2024 during the company's fourth financial quarter of 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about future events and plans, including statements relating to TELUS' infrastructure, operations, services and spectrum investment plans, anticipated connections to our PureFibre network footprint, and our environmental targets. These forward-looking statements are made based on a number of assumptions, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them as there is significant risk that actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements, including as a result of risks relating to regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, and our operating and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to a cautionary note and based on the assumptions, qualifications and risks described in detail in TELUS' annual management reports for 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca ) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov ). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS's expectations and are based on our assumptions as of the date of this news release, and are therefore subject to change. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this.

