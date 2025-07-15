Burying a submarine fibre optic cable between Sept-Îles and the Gaspé Peninsula will bring critical connectivity - ensuring redundancy and network security between Baie-Comeau and Lourdes-de-Blanc-Sablon

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is reaching an important milestone in its project to deploy a buried submarine cable between Sept-Îles and the Gaspé Peninsula, a major initiative originally announced in 2020. The required permits have been obtained following a consultation process with Indigenous communities and TELUS can now deploy the submarine cable, which is set to begin this fall. Commissioning of the cable is expected in the weeks following the deployment, future-proofing the communities in the face of increasingly severe weather events.

"We are building infrastructure and deploying technology for more robust connectivity and the critical services this enables," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO at TELUS. "The new submarine fibre optic cable will significantly enhance the potency and resiliency of our networks, enabling public utilities to fulfil their mission, local businesses to take full advantage of digital opportunities and families to benefit from a powerful and reliable connection. Given the increasingly severe weather events posing greater risks to connectivity, this redundant infrastructure ensures first responders and families maintain critical communications when they need them most."

This new, state-of-the-art link will ultimately improve the reliability of telecommunications services on the North Shore and Lower North Shore, thanks to improved redundancy. In the event of a break in the data transport network along Route 138 between Baie-Comeau and Sept-Îles, the fibre optic cable will ensure continuity of Internet, TV, and wireline and wireless services to the region's communities.

"Nowadays, the entire population of Quebec should have access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet services," emphasizes the Secretary of State (Rural Development), the Honourable Buckley Belanger. "The federal government's investment, in collaboration with TELUS, will help improve network reliability for communities on the North Shore and Lower North Shore. This submarine project will create jobs, improve access to healthcare and online learning services, and maintain communication between people and their loved ones."

This project is a continuation of TELUS efforts to bridge the digital divide in rural communities. TELUS plans to invest $70 billion in Canada by 2029. These funds will be used for infrastructure development, business expansion and spectrum licence acquisition. The regional proactivity of TELUS is also evident in its community involvement. Each year, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation® donates tens of thousands of dollars to various organizations on the North Shore and the Lower North Shore that benefit young people.

