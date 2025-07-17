Canadians rally against competitor efforts to overturn CRTC decision that benefits consumers

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS announced today that over 400,000 Canadians – and counting – have signed the #DemandMoreInternetChoice petition, making it one of the most supported petitions in Canadian history. This milestone marks a doubling of support since January 2025 and represents significant momentum toward TELUS' goal of reaching one million signatures. The petition reflects growing frustration with limited internet options and affordability concerns, particularly in Eastern Canada, and signals strong support for the CRTC's decision to enable more competition in high-speed internet.

"The resounding voices of 400,000 Canadians – a number that is increasing by the day – cannot be ignored. Their clear desire for increased internet choice underscores the importance of offering customers a diversity of services and providers," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "Crucially, since TELUS' entry into the Ontario and Quebec markets two years ago, Statistics Canada indicates that internet prices have declined 13.7 per cent. As affordability continues to be top of mind for Canadians, this is a testament to the transformative power of competition and the robust investment and innovation that always accompanies it. In this regard, our TELUS team looks forward to ensuring even more Canadians have an opportunity to benefit from our differentiated bundles, including home internet and wireless, as well as new services such as AI-driven, smart home energy management, next-generation home and mobile healthcare, affordable home security and exciting entertainment solutions."

Affordability remains top of mind for Canadians. Since TELUS entered Ontario and Quebec two years ago, home internet prices have dropped 13.7%, according to the Government of Canada's Statistics Canada – despite TELUS holding just 3.07%3 market share. Even this modest pressure has driven meaningful consumer benefit.

As Canada's data infrastructure builder, TELUS remains committed to its recently announced $70 billion investment program through 2029 in global-leading broadband services across Ontario and Quebec, ensuring that all Canadians benefit from world-leading connectivity, competitive pricing, and the innovation that comes from genuine market competition. TELUS is always building Canada.

Polling conducted by Rubicon Strategy revealed the following:

82% of Canadians support more competition.

83% of Ontario Progressive Conservative voters want government to support more competition, with 89% wanting TELUS as an option.

Over 80% of residents in Ontario and Quebec believe increased competition is the only way to improve affordability. 1

and believe increased competition is the only way to improve affordability. 90% of Ontarians agree they should be able to choose their internet provider based on price and quality. 2

84% of Quebecers support government action to increase ISP competition.1

Canadians are connecting the dots between market concentration and the affordability crisis. A June 2025 BMO report found that 78% of Canadians are concerned about the rising cost of living – up sharply from 61% in March. For 75% of Ontarians and 69% of Quebecers, a reversal of the CRTC decision would signal that government does not understand the crisis at hand.1

Canadians expect the federal government to respect the independence of the CRTC and not capitulate to corporate lobbying and threats to withhold investment. Overturning the ruling would damage regulatory credibility, interprovincial trade, and investor confidence, as well as government plans for a single Canadian economy.

The CRTC has reconfirmed its commitment to wholesale access to fibre no fewer than six times – based on supportive submissions by the Competition Bureau – including as recently as June 2025, following years of review, an open and transparent hearing process, and thorough analysis.

The petition can be found at #DemandMoreInternetChoice in English and at ExigezplusdechoixdefournisseursInternet in French. The combined total of 400,000 represents English and French petition signatures as well as expressed support via TELUS direct SMS messages and emails. Canadians can also send a letter to their Member of Parliament voicing their concerns at telus.com/publicpolicy .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 150 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. We're always building Canada. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Research findings from online polls conducted by Rubicon Strategy on behalf of TELUS.

1 January 25-27th, 2025, sample of 2000 Canadians including oversamples of Ontario (n=774) and Quebec (n=600), fielded in English and French.

2 June 27-29th, 2025, sample of 1200 Ontarians.

3 Based on data pulled in March 2025 through the ThinkCX market intelligence platform.

Quotas and weighting used to ensure that all sample reflects the Canadian/provincial populations according to census population parameters.

Questions related to the Rubicon Strategy polls can be directed to David Herle at Rubicon Strategy: [email protected]

FOR MEDIA

Richard Gilhooley

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.