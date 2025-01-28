TELUS Partners with Movius to Bring Innovative Secure Communications Solution to Canadian Businesses

New partnership brings enterprise-grade secure communications to Canadian businesses, enabling seamless work-life separation across all devices

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company, has partnered with Movius, the leading global provider of secure, AI-powered, purpose-driven communications software, to revolutionize business communications in Canada. This collaboration introduces TELUS Unified MultiLine, an advanced secure communications software that enables employees to utilize a dedicated business identity across various devices, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and wearables.

TELUS Unified MultiLine underscores TELUS' unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that boost productivity and enhance security for Canadian enterprises of any size. The solution integrates voice calling and SMS with Microsoft Teams, Cisco Unified Communication Manager (CUCM), and Salesforce, while supporting standard messaging applications including WhatsApp. The platform offers enhanced security features, including optional call and message recording capabilities that will support requirements in regulated industries. TELUS Unified MultiLine is device agnostic, allowing for various bring-your-own-device scenarios and providing ultimate flexibility for businesses and their employees.

"This partnership with Movius marks a pivotal moment in business communications as TELUS Unified MultiLine combines enterprise-grade security, empowering Canadian organizations to boost productivity and prioritize information security," said Heather Tulk, President Commercial and Public Sector at TELUS. "It's more than a product – it's a catalyst for digital transformation, enabling businesses to thrive in today's dynamic work environment while maintaining essential work-life balance for their teams."

Key benefits of TELUS Unified MultiLine for customers include:

Enhanced security for sensitive business communications

Improved employee productivity through streamlined communication channels

Seamless integration with existing TELUS network infrastructure

Features designed to support data privacy and industry best practices

TELUS' partnership with Movius exemplifies their commitment to delivering exceptional services to their customers with TELUS Unified MultiLine catering to diverse sectors, including finance, healthcare, insurance, professional services, and public organizations. By integrating TELUS' robust network infrastructure with Movius' innovative technology, we're equipping Canadian businesses with powerful tools to excel in today's dynamic digital environment.

"We are thrilled to now offer our flagship MultiLine solution to Canadian businesses through our partnership with TELUS," said Ananth Siva, CEO at Movius. While the company's secure communication solution is already in use today by many of the world's leading financial institutions, Siva noted that Movius serves companies of all sizes across many industry categories.

"We're now deploying MultiLine in healthcare, insurance, professional services, transportation, public schools, retail and in areas where customer and company data privacy is a concern," added Siva. "Businesses should expect the highest levels of security standards to protect their most critical communication data," said Siva.

For more information about TELUS Unified MultiLine powered by Movius and how it can benefit your business, visit telus.com to schedule a callback from our sales team.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue and connecting more than 19 million customers through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing the lives of 76 million people worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and wellbeing technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS and our 140,000 team members have contributed $1.7 billion and volunteered 2.2 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Movius:

Movius provides Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™), offering a complete secure and compliant business mobile solution on any endpoint. Our flagship solution, MultiLine™ is the trusted solution for businesses for voice, SMS, social channels, and can be accessed through endpoints including dedicated dialer and Microsoft Teams™. This mobile communication evolution is what the company calls Phone 3.0™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world, Movius works with leading global service providers including T-Mobile, TELUS, Telefonica, SingTel, and 3. To learn more visit www.movius.ai.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Boucher

[email protected]

(416) 832-7393

Finn Partners for Movius

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.