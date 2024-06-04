Owners can apply for their chance to win $200,000 in funding and national recognition to fuel their business growth.

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is announcing the return of its #StandWithOwners contest for its fifth consecutive year with over $1 million in prizing, the largest prize pool in the program's history. With Small Businesses accounting for 98% of all employer businesses in Canada * , TELUS is continuing its commitment to support and recognize the outsized impact business owners have on our communities and our economy.

Starting today through September 4, 2024, businesses are invited to apply at telus.com/StandWithOwners for their chance to win one of five grand prize packages. Each package is valued at over $200,000, including $50,000 in cash, $115,000 in advertising and national recognition, $25,000 in TELUS technology and a $10,000 TELUS Health well-being package. Additionally, 15 finalists will each receive $20,000 in funding and technology.

TELUS is seeking applicants that will demonstrate what makes their business unique, their use of technology to drive innovation, and a proven track record of growth. Additionally, applicants will be asked to show how the success of their business has made a meaningful impact on their local economies and communities.

"Business owners put it all on the line, day in, day out. They push forward with undeterred optimism, passion, purpose and perseverance. They are determined to succeed and create a better future for themselves and their families, employees, customers and communities.", says Roi Ross, SVP & President, Small and Medium Business at TELUS. "Their unwavering belief that it's worth the risk to continually grow and innovate deserves to be celebrated. That is why we are investing the full power of TELUS behind small business owners. This year's #StandWithOwners program is our largest contest yet, with over $1 million in prizing, designed to ensure owners and their teams are empowered to thrive in our digital world."

"Our win had a profound impact on our business, allowing us to automate processes quicker and gain significant brand recognition across Canada." said Georges Aczam of AquaVerti Farms Inc., one of the five grand prize winners of the 2023 #StandWithOwners contest. "On a personal level, walking down the street and seeing our ads that TELUS funded was an unforgettable experience. Being a business owner requires perseverance and you constantly doubt yourself, but winning #StandWithOwners gave the validation and boost to keep moving forward, not just for me but for our whole team."

The 2024 #StandWithOwners contest highlights TELUS' continued dedication to championing Canadian businesses. Since 2020, TELUS has committed $5 million to #StandWithOwners, providing funding, advertising and technology to help businesses thrive in a digital world. As part of TELUS' greater commitment to the growth of Canadian business, over $300 million has been invested to support owners, start-ups and leaders of tomorrow through the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good and TELUS Ventures.

For more information and to apply for this year's contest, visit telus.com/StandWithOwners.

