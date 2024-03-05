State-of-the-art solution equips health practitioners with tools to actively monitor patients from a distance over time, resulting in early detection and quick intervention for patients, reduced hospital admissions and improved outcomes

TELUS Health will establish the largest single remote patient monitoring implementation in Canada

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS Health announced today it has been selected to provide a Remote Care Management (RCM) solution in Ontario, a state-of-the-art solution to equip health practitioners with tools to actively monitor patients from a distance over time. Following the completion of a competitive bid process for an RCM solution, Ontario Health awarded the contract to TELUS Health.

TELUS Health will ensure the implementation of clinical best practices as determined by Ontario Health and ensure seamless integration and the highest standards in privacy and security. Once implemented, the program's tool will result in early detection of patients in need of quick intervention, reduced hospital admissions and improved patient outcomes.

"In consultation with Ontario Health, TELUS Health will create a standardized remote patient monitoring solution that aligns with our shared commitment to advancing access to healthcare services across Ontario," said Martin Bélanger, Managing Director, Payor and Provider Solutions, TELUS Health.

"As Canada's largest digital health provider, TELUS Health is uniquely positioned to deliver a comprehensive and scalable program that is consistent and efficient, offering improved health outcomes for both patients and clinicians."

Built on the success of similar initiatives in British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, the solution is expected to launch later this year. It will enhance and expand the delivery of care to patients in Ontario both within their community and from the comfort of their own homes, helping to address some of the challenges faced by the province's acute care system.

TELUS Health has made numerous contributions to the province of Ontario, with a reputation for providing market-leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems in primary care. Beyond technology, TELUS has made a significant impact through its innovative TELUS Health for Good Mobile Clinics, which provide vital primary health care and mental health support to individuals experiencing homelessness in Ontario. Collaborating with organizations like Parkdale Queen West CHC, Sanguen, CMHA Peel Dufferin, REACH Niagara, and Ottawa Inner City Health, TELUS Health has facilitated an impressive 200,000 patient visits and counting. With an unwavering commitment to community engagement and accessible healthcare, TELUS Health continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people across Ontario.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader providing comprehensive primary and preventive care services and solutions to improve physical, mental and financial wellbeing for employees and families worldwide. With our advanced technology and dedicated team members, including more than 100,000 compassionate health professionals, we are covering nearly 70 million lives in 160 countries. We are on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by building the healthiest communities and workplaces on the planet through simplifying access to care and improving the flow of information between care providers, insurers, employers and individuals. For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

