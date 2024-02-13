Ongoing recognition by global analyst firm NelsonHall drives innovation in the benefits administration industry

VANCOUVER, BC and CANTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS Health, a global healthcare leader providing comprehensive physical, mental and financial wellbeing services for employers and families worldwide, is pleased to announce its latest recognition as an Overall Leader for next-generation benefits administration in both Canada and the United States by NelsonHall. This prestigious ranking is based on NelsonHall's comprehensive Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT), providing potential clients with a reliable and detailed third-party analysis of vendors, enabling them to make informed decisions in a competitive market.

"Being recognized again as an Overall Leader by NelsonHall not only acknowledges our team's dedication but also reinforces our commitment to continuously improve our services. This ensures our clients receive industry-leading benefits administration services," said Neil King, Managing Director, Employer Solutions, TELUS Health. "The NEAT evaluation process is an external endorsement that showcases our capabilities and inspires us to keep innovating."

With more than 50 years of experience in retirement and pension administration gained from the LifeWorks acquisition in 2022, and 15 years of direct expertise in healthcare, TELUS Health continues to enhance its service offerings for employers. The company provides highly configurable and intuitive technology designed to support an employee service model. Key factors contributing to TELUS Health's ranking include:

Comprehensive benefit offerings for physical, mental and financial health integrated into a single platform, with customizable product options to meet diverse client needs and scalability for complex implementations and plan administration;

Continuous development of platform and product innovations to optimize digitalization, including the use of AI-driven proprietary chatbots and similar tools that reflect a deep understanding of current market needs;

A holistic approach for employers, offering total health and wellbeing solutions for employees, combining benefits administration, Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and absence management.

"Our clients benefit from our global team of experts who possess extensive knowledge across the physical, mental and financial health and wellbeing spectrum. This allows us to provide localized solutions that open new doors for employees across North America, particularly in the United States," said Brad Fusco, Vice-president, Retirement and Benefits Solutions and US Commercial & Region Lead, TELUS Health. "Combining this knowledge base with our innovative technological expertise and strong track record in the benefits and pension space reaffirms our reputation as a trusted partner for employers of all sizes."

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK and continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for its quality, depth, and insight analysis.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader providing comprehensive primary and preventive care services and solutions to improve physical, mental and financial wellbeing for employees and families worldwide. With our advanced technology and dedicated team members, including more than 100,000 compassionate health professionals, we are covering more than 70 million lives in 160 countries. We are on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by building the healthiest communities and workplaces on the planet through simplifying access to care and improving the flow of information between care providers, insurers, employers and individuals. For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

