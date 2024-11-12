TELUS Health expands access to public primary care in Ontario: New Toronto clinic opens doors to thousands without a family doctor

TELUS Health MyCare Union clinic seamlessly integrates in-person care with virtual visits through innovative technology

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS Health, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced it has opened a new public health primary care clinic in the heart of Toronto, blending virtual healthcare technology with traditional in-person care. The TELUS Health MyCare Union clinic, nestled in repurposed office space at 25 York Street, is accepting up to 6,000 new patients with plans to expand in the future, giving hope to many of Toronto's 500,000 residents without a family doctor.

"We recognize that traditional healthcare models need to evolve to meet the growing needs of individuals," said Dr. Alissia Valentinis, Senior Medical Director, TELUS Health. "In addition to in-person appointments, we are also helping those patients who struggle to get to a clinic due to various challenges, by providing the option to meet virtually. Our new MyCare clinic in Toronto represents a significant step in breaking down the barriers to access care."

Prospective patients can schedule an in-person meet and greet with a family doctor through the TELUS Health MyCare app . Once registered, the clinic can provide patients with both virtual and in-person appointment options delivering flexible care that fits modern lifestyles. Unlike traditional walk-in clinics, patients and their families can attach to TELUS Health Union clinic as their "medical home" for primary care.

"The clinic is helping to address a critical need. With 2.5 million people in Ontario without a family doctor - essential healthcare needs are going unmet leaving hospital emergency departments overwhelmed with non-urgent cases," added Dr. Valentinis. "Our clinic is not only filling a small portion of this enormous gap that exists - it is also providing accessible, flexible healthcare that's incredibly necessary across the province."

Canada's healthcare crisis has left 6.5 million Canadians lacking access to a family doctor. This approach not only increases access but also shows how the adoption of technology supports both the patient and the physician. TELUS Health is pioneering healthcare modernization through digitized systems for efficient, patient-centered care as well as comprehensive Employee and Family Assistance programs (EAPs) supporting workforce health. The opening of the TELUS Health MyCare Union clinic marks an important step forward in healthcare accessibility, while setting a precedent for future healthcare innovations across the country.

TELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare and championing workplace wellbeing. By integrating advanced healthcare technology with comprehensive employee support services, TELUS Health provides a holistic approach to primary and preventive health and wellbeing for over 76 million people across 160 countries. Our innovative digital health platforms, including electronic medical records (EMRs) and virtual care solutions, empower healthcare professionals, employers and governments to deliver personalized care efficiently. Our employee wellbeing programs empower individuals by offering extensive support through Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health resources, financial counselling, and workplace wellness initiatives. At TELUS Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare to ensure people receive the support they need and employees thrive both personally and professionally. Together, let's make the future friendly. For more information, visit: www.telushealth.com .

