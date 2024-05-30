Launch of Mobility for Good for low income families provides discounted access to TELUS mobility services with plans starting at just $25 per month

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS announced the launch of its newest Mobility for Good program, supporting families across the country that are receiving the maximum Canada Child Benefit. As significant increases in costs of living are noted by 9 in 10 Canadians who have children 18 and under, 61 per cent of families are having to adjust their day-to-day expenses. It's more important than ever before that families can access the help they need and afford necessary supports, including critical access to connectivity. Mobility for Good provides discounted access to TELUS Mobility services, with plans at $25 per month for 3GB of data or $35 per month with 10GB of data. Participants can bring their own device, or have the option to buy a discounted, certified pre-owned device from Mobile Klinik . The program expands on TELUS' Connecting for Good programs which have supported people across Canada, including youth aging out of foster care, low-income seniors, Indigenous women at risk of violence, government-assisted refugees and other marginalized individuals, by providing free and low cost high speed internet, mobile services, devices and accessibility services since 2016.

"In today's increasingly digital world, ubiquitous and reliable access to connectivity has become a vital necessity for everyone in Canada to live, work and learn. At a time where families are facing increasing financial hardships, TELUS remains committed to ensuring citizens from coast to coast can stay connected to the people and information that matter the most," said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation, Communications and Brand Officer, TELUS. " With the expansion of Mobility Good to low income families, we are ensuring families across Canada are connected and have access to the vital tools and resources they need to thrive."

With 97 per cent of TELUS' Mobility for Good participants reporting the program makes it easier to stay connected to friends, family and support networks and 86 per cent reporting the program helped them find resources in a crisis, the Mobility for Good program helps thousands of Canadians in need each year. Eligible families can apply for TELUS' Mobility for Good program through TELUS' website .

"BC Technology for Learning Society has partnered with TELUS since the inception of their Internet for Good program, helping us place 2000 devices into family homes," said Mary-Em Waddington, BC Technology for Learning Society. "We have seen first-hand how life-changing this support is for families in our programs, relieving the financial burden while ensuring they have access to the tools needed to access the internet. With the expansion of Mobility for Good, now the families we support can also benefit from connectivity on the go."

This new TELUS Mobility for Good program is part of the TELUS Connecting for Good portfolio of programs, which are helping bridge digital and social divides by making technology and healthcare accessible for all. Additional programs include:

TELUS Internet for Good , has connected more than 180,000 low-income family members and seniors, in-need persons with disabilities, government-assisted refugees and youth leaving foster care with low-cost internet service.

, has connected more than 180,000 low-income family members and seniors, in-need persons with disabilities, government-assisted refugees and youth leaving foster care with low-cost internet service. TELUS Tech Good , delivered in partnership with March of Dimes, provides training and support to people with disabilities on the accessibility features built-in to their smartphones, tablets, computers or laptops as well as recommendations on assistive technology. Combined, over 9,000 individuals have been supported through this program and the TELUS Accessibility Discount.

, delivered in partnership with March of Dimes, provides training and support to people with disabilities on the accessibility features built-in to their smartphones, tablets, computers or laptops as well as recommendations on assistive technology. Combined, over 9,000 individuals have been supported through this program and the TELUS Accessibility Discount. TELUS Health for Good helps bring primary healthcare directly to individuals experiencing homelessness through custom designed mobile health clinics. The program has supported over 200,000 patient visits in 25 communities across Canada since inception. In addition, the program also provides free access to TELUS Health MyCare ™ counselling services to marginalized individuals in need of mental health support across Canada as well as discounted access to TELUS Health Medical Alert services for low-income older-adults.

In addition, through its free digital literacy program, TELUS Wise Ⓡ, TELUS has empowered over 750,000 people of all ages to have a safer and more positive experience online through its informative and interactive workshops and digital literacy games. TELUS Wise covers topics including protecting your online security, privacy, and reputation, rising above cyberbullying, and using artificial intelligence and technology responsibly.

Together, TELUS' Connecting for Good and TELUS Wise programs have benefited 1.2M people since inception. To learn more about TELUS' Connecting for Good programs, including how to apply, visit telus.com/connectingforgood .

