TELUS has invested $125 million over the last 5 years in emergency response, network protection and community investment, supporting those impacted by wildfires and floods across Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - With wildfires prompting recent evacuation orders and alerts, and following Canada's worst wildfire season on record in 2023, Western Canada is at risk of another devastating wildfire season. As communities across the country prepare for wildfires and other climate-change-related emergencies, TELUS is taking robust measures to anticipate and combat the impact on essential telecommunications infrastructure while supporting affected communities. In times of crisis, TELUS is focused on keeping people safe, connected, supported and informed while ensuring critical connectivity remains available. Last year alone, TELUS contributed $12.6 million in cash donations and in-kind contributions to support individuals and communities across Canada, and around the world, afflicted by more than 20 natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

"As a global technology and telecommunications company proudly headquartered in Western Canada, TELUS has been directly investing and taking steps to deal with the impacts of climate change for more than two decades," said Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS. "Over the last 5 years, we have spent $125 million to plan and respond to emergencies like floods and wildfires, protecting our networks, and investing to minimize the impact on affected communities – supporting our customers however we can during extremely difficult and stressful times."

As the number of natural disasters increases, the TELUS team moves quickly and proactively to mitigate the impact of these emergencies, ensuring we're keeping Canada's digital economy up and running while investing in innovative technology solutions to help address climate change, including:

Deploying generators and solar-powered cell towers to help high-risk communities stay connected and clearing brush to prevent fires from burning vital infrastructure

Proactively building a TELUS PureFibre footprint, as fibre-optic cable is 85 per cent more energy-efficient than copper, and more resistant to environmental factors, making it more reliable and less prone to outages or disruptions during severe weather emergencies

Leveraging TELUS' Connected Worker solution, deployed across various sectors, to enhance wildfire safety and response by providing real-time alerts, customizable emergency protocols and satellite-enabled communications for workers in remote areas

Investing in network redundancies to safeguard connectivity and in Rapid Deployable Temporary Network (RDTN) technologies, with portable cellular towers that generate their own power and connect via satellite – available in numerous applications from truck-mounted to small helicopter-fit devices for remote emergency coverage.

As part of TELUS' commitment to investing in environmental solutions , the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good invests in startups driving social and environmental change to make the world a better place. These investments include Dryad, which provides ultra-early wildfire detection through large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) networks and sensors that detect fires as early as the smoldering phase. Another innovative example is Flash Forest, which focuses on large-scale reforestation, particularly in Canada's boreal forests and the Pacific Northwest, and uses drone technology to plant trees, significantly accelerating reforestation efforts especially in areas deemed too unsafe for traditional tree-planting efforts.

In addition, TELUS is committed to supporting individuals and communities affected by natural disasters and other emergencies, including:

Activating text-to-donate initiatives through TELUS Friendly Future Foundation where funds raised are directed to Canadian registered charities providing on-the-ground humanitarian support

Ensuring access to emotional support for those impacted by crises or traumatic events through a free 24/7 community crisis hotline provided by TELUS Health

Distributing adult and youth disaster relief kits at evacuation centres and throughout impacted communities along with internet connectivity

Offering data top-ups and waiving long-distance mobile, home phone, texting and roaming fees for evacuees and those affected

Leveraging our network of over 5,000 TELUS Community Ambassadors to help volunteer and provide aid to communities throughout Canada

To donate to help support communities in need, visit friendlyfuture.com or to learn more about our disaster relief efforts visit telus.com/WildfireRelief .

