TELUS is the first and only Canadian provider to offer live TV and the world's most popular streaming services bundled in a single plan

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS is launching a transformational streaming and TV experience in Ontario and more regions of Quebec with new all-in-one entertainment bundles. Customers in select regions can now build their ideal mix of premium streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and illico+ with core live TV channels. With over 80 per cent of Canadian households now subscribing to at least one streaming service and streaming customers paying for an average of 2.6 platforms per household , TELUS' new TV and entertainment solution meets the growing demand amongst Canadians to choose the services they want, tailoring them to integrate streaming and live TV.

"At TELUS, our customers are the centre of every innovation we deliver," said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President, TELUS Consumer Solutions. "With this launch, TELUS becomes the only provider in Canada to offer customizable entertainment bundles. This gives customers a more flexible, affordable and convenient way to enjoy the content they love, combining the best in global streaming with the most popular live TV channels."

This launch marks a milestone in TELUS' ongoing journey to deliver a future-ready entertainment experience that evolves with customers' needs and preferences. The TELUS TV Digital Box unites streaming apps, live TV channels and on-demand content into one seamless interface, offering the ultimate customizable experience. With the convenience of managing everything on one platform, TELUS is delivering an entertainment experience built entirely around the customer, and through its adaptive platform, is uniquely positioned to anticipate emerging trends and rapidly deliver innovation that enhances how Canadians access the best of global entertainment.

This launch builds on TELUS' expanding footprint in Eastern Canada, where customers can also experience Canada's #1 internet technology for speed and reliability with TELUS PureFibre. With a 100% fibre optic connection delivered directly to their home, TELUS PureFibre provides customers with blazing-fast, ultra-reliable internet and the ability to connect all of their devices seamlessly without disruption. Through this latest initiative, TELUS now offers unmatched value through bundled services that integrate home internet, mobility, entertainment and smart home security.

For more information, visit telus.com/tv .

For more information, please contact:

Athyu Eleti

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.