May 09, 2025, 20:12 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in TELUS' 2025 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS' annual meeting on May 9, 2025 (the Meeting) are set out below.
Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Raymond T. Chan
|
685,826,716
|
98.37
|
11,371,525
|
1.63
|
Hazel Claxton
|
688,785,155
|
98.79
|
8,416,534
|
1.21
|
Lisa De Wilde
|
684,043,093
|
98.11
|
13,158,596
|
1.89
|
Victor Dodig
|
691,498,695
|
99.18
|
5,700,271
|
0.82
|
Darren Entwistle
|
682,366,011
|
97.87
|
14,838,755
|
2.13
|
Thomas Flynn
|
693,297,141
|
99.44
|
3,901,641
|
0.56
|
Mary Jo Haddad
|
629,411,988
|
90.28
|
67,795,553
|
9.72
|
Martha Hall Findlay
|
693,905,510
|
99.53
|
3,293,499
|
0.47
|
Christine Magee
|
688,777,242
|
98.79
|
8,421,767
|
1.21
|
John Manley
|
684,643,528
|
98.20
|
12,557,151
|
1.80
|
David Mowat
|
687,569,365
|
98.62
|
9,629,644
|
1.38
|
Marc Parent
|
660,847,804
|
94.79
|
36,350,978
|
5.21
|
Denise Pickett
|
689,927,911
|
98.96
|
7,270,661
|
1.04
|
W. Sean Willy
|
691,051,394
|
99.12
|
6,147,405
|
0.88
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.
For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.
