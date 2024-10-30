Since 2020, TELUS has invested $5 million through the #StandWithOwners program, providing essential funding, advertising, and technology to help businesses thrive.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS announces the winners of its fifth #StandWithOwners contest—Canada's largest small business contest. Chosen from thousands of applications from across Canada, 20 outstanding businesses have been recognized for demonstrating what makes their business unique, their use of technology to drive innovation, and a proven track record of growth. These businesses not only demonstrated exceptional leadership in their fields but also demonstrated how they have made a tangible impact on their local economies and communities.

Their recognition is part of TELUS' ongoing dedication to supporting Canadian businesses. Since 2020, TELUS has invested $5 million through the #StandWithOwners program, providing essential funding, advertising, and technology to help businesses thrive.

Six of the 20 winners were each awarded a grand prize, receiving over $200,000 in funding, technology, and national recognition—the largest prize package in the contest's history. The remaining 14 winners each receive $20,000 in funding and technology. This year's contest saw record engagement, with thousands of applications—a 60% increase compared to last year—featuring a diverse range of owners from across Canada in industries such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, technology, and food services.

This year's six grand prize winners are:

Blume : Blume is dedicated to creating a kinder wellness world through superfood rituals. Founded by Karen Danudjaja, the company started by selling in local coffee shops and has now expanded to over 4,000 retailers across Canada and the US. Their products find the perfect balance of function and taste as they look to build accessible rituals that fill your cup literally and figuratively.

: Blume is dedicated to creating a kinder wellness world through superfood rituals. Founded by Karen Danudjaja, the company started by selling in local coffee shops and has now expanded to over 4,000 retailers across and the US. Their products find the perfect balance of function and taste as they look to build accessible rituals that fill your cup literally and figuratively. Happly Ai: Cofounder Thierry Lindor is using AI for good, leveraging their intuitive platform and technology to help businesses and nonprofits match and secure funding tailored to their needs. With over 100,000 users, the platform has unlocked nearly $70M in funding, transforming how enterprises and organizations access economic opportunities.

Cofounder is using AI for good, leveraging their intuitive platform and technology to help businesses and nonprofits match and secure funding tailored to their needs. With over 100,000 users, the platform has unlocked nearly in funding, transforming how enterprises and organizations access economic opportunities. Kidcrew Medical : Revolutionizing pediatric healthcare, Kidcrew Medical combines primary, specialized, and allied health services under one roof. Founded by Dr. Dina Kulik , the clinic uses innovative technology and data analytics to serve 100,000 patients, streamlining care for improved patient outcomes across its growing number of locations.

: Revolutionizing pediatric healthcare, Kidcrew Medical combines primary, specialized, and allied health services under one roof. Founded by Dr. , the clinic uses innovative technology and data analytics to serve 100,000 patients, streamlining care for improved patient outcomes across its growing number of locations. Legends Haul : Focusing on sustainability and continuous innovation, Legends Haul has made a significant impact on the local food ecosystem. Jill and Craig Sheridan launched the business and grew it into a leader in food distribution and manufacturing, with their own house brands and a 30,000-square-foot distribution facility.

: Focusing on sustainability and continuous innovation, Legends Haul has made a significant impact on the local food ecosystem. launched the business and grew it into a leader in food distribution and manufacturing, with their own house brands and a 30,000-square-foot distribution facility. Stoko : Originating from his personal experience with an injury sustained on Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver , Stoko founder Zack Eberwein set out to redefine expectations for knee braces by creating revolutionary medical-grade Supportive Apparel: the world's only all-in-one knee brace and compression tight designed to help people get active again and stay active for as long as possible.

: Originating from his personal experience with an injury sustained on Grouse Mountain in , Stoko founder set out to redefine expectations for knee braces by creating revolutionary medical-grade Supportive Apparel: the world's only all-in-one knee brace and compression tight designed to help people get active again and stay active for as long as possible. ZoRaw Chocolates : With a focus on societal wellness, ZoRaw Chocolates was founded by Gigi Gill , who along with her partner Tanveer, developed the world's first protein-fortified, fiber-rich, and sugar-free chocolate bars. Through an innovative production process, the company can produce 30,000 chocolate bars a day, distributing to over 3,000 stores across Canada and the US.

"Small business owners put it all on the line with an unwavering belief that it's worth the risk to create a better future for themselves, their families, employees, customers and communities," said Roi Ross, Senior Vice-president & President, Small and Medium Business at TELUS. "In a year marked by our highest number of applications ever, our grand prize winners stood out for their dedication to continually grow and innovate their businesses with passion, purpose and perseverance."

To read more about all 20 of our inspiring winners and TELUS' commitment to supporting Canadian small businesses through #StandWithOwners, visit telus.com/Winners

Supporting quotes:



"Winning #StandWithOwners during such a competitive year is an incredible validation of our mission. It's a stamp of approval that what we're doing is working. With TELUS' support, we can supercharge our efforts to make wellness more accessible and get our products into more hands, while continuing to grow and innovate." Karen Danudjaja, owner, Blume (North Vancouver, BC)

"Winning #StandWithOwners is more than business support—as a diverse entrepreneur, it's about feeling seen in a world that often makes you feel invisible. This prize is a testament to the values of inclusion and representation fostered by TELUS, which is not only standing with companies but building communities and sending a powerful message: "Empowering small business owners like Happly Ai is essential to shaping Canada's future." Thierry Lindor, Co-Founder, Happly Ai (Montreal, QC)

"Funding for pediatric clinics is incredibly scarce, so this support from TELUS is invaluable. It allows us to expand our services and reach more children in need of care. It's an honor to be recognized for the efforts of our entire team and we're excited to continue growing and making a difference in the lives of the families we serve." Dr. Dina Kulik, owner, Kidcrew Medical (Toronto, ON)

"Winning #StandWithOwners is not just about us—it's about celebrating our entire team. We've worked hard to make a difference in the local food ecosystem, and this prize allows us to continue innovating and supporting our community. It's incredibly rewarding to have our efforts acknowledged on this level, and we're excited to keep driving change towards a more sustainable future." Jill and Craig Sheridan, owners, Legends Haul (Vancouver, BC)

"Our purpose at Stoko is to help people live an active lifestyle, doing more of what they love, regardless of their age or previous injuries. This support from TELUS will enable us to expand our reach, give more people the opportunity to experience Supportive Apparel, and help them in regaining their mobility so they can get back out there. We're honored to have our vision recognized on such a large scale and look forward to making an even greater impact because of it." Zack Eberwein, owner, Stoko (Vancouver, BC)

"Winning has brought us a deep sense of gratitude and reassurance. The entrepreneurial journey can be isolating, and often the hard work goes unrecognized for a long time. This recognition from TELUS has given us further inspiration to continue our journey, combining innovation, technology, and health to create the best products. This support empowers us to take our mission even further, helping us reach more Canadians with products we truly believe in. We're profoundly grateful for this encouragement and validation." Gigi Gill, owner, ZoRaw Chocolates (Mississauga, ON)



