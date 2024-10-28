TELUS and Photonic join forces to build Canada's quantum future

First of its kind collaboration uses TELUS' PureFibre infrastructure to advance quantum communications

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is excited to announce a collaboration with Photonic Inc., a pioneering BC-based company, to accelerate the development of next-generation quantum communications in Canada. TELUS will provide Photonic dedicated access to its advanced fibre-optic network, enabling the testing of groundbreaking quantum technologies and emerging solutions that promise to reshape Canada's digital landscape, improve productivity and drive economic growth.

Over the past several years, quantum technology has moved beyond academic research and is entering the commercial realm, with companies like Photonic leading the charge. The collaboration with TELUS provides a path for industries such as finance, security and logistics to prepare for a quantum-secure future. With TELUS' infrastructure enabling the testing of real-world applications, Photonic is helping accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies, set to reshape how industries approach computing and secure communication, both in Canada and worldwide.

As part of this collaboration, TELUS is providing Photonic access to a 30-kilometre dedicated fibre network in British Columbia – configured to test increasingly complex quantum networking that leverage quantum encryption for ultra-secure, tamper-evident transfer of information over long distances. This state-of-the-art infrastructure will enable Photonic to advance critical capabilities in quantum computing (solving complex problems beyond the reach of today's computers), quantum networking, and quantum key distribution (using quantum signals to create secure encryption) - technologies crucial for the future of digital security and innovation.

This effort marks a major milestone for both companies as they work to lay the foundation for a quantum internet. The dedicated fibre network is connected to TELUS' national infrastructure, offering potential for broader, nationwide testing and marking the first time a Canadian startup has been granted access to a major telecom operator's network for the purpose of developing quantum communication capabilities. It follows impressive milestones recently achieved by Photonic, including a successful demonstration of entanglement distribution between independent systems in a commercial setting (entanglement allows particles to share quantum information across distances), an essential component of scaling quantum networks.

"This collaboration with TELUS allows us to move from the lab into real-world applications, showcasing the compatibility of our technology with existing infrastructure," said Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Founder and Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic. "It marks a significant step forward in building the foundation for a quantum-ready future that will revolutionize computing and digital communication across Canada and beyond."

"At TELUS we believe quantum computing is the next frontier in digital communications and I'm excited to see breakthroughs and innovations from Photonic," said Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. "This collaboration is part of our broader commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies that will support a secure and connected future in Canada. By building the quantum infrastructure today, we are helping unlock economic potential and empower industries to innovate and compete globally."

Quantum technology holds the potential to solve some of the world's most complex computation problems, ranging from materials development to climate-friendly catalyst development. However, it also presents new challenges, including the ability to break existing encryption methods within the next decade. This collaboration between TELUS and Photonic helps position Canada as a global leader in the quantum race, ensuring everyday Canadians and businesses are prepared for a quantum-secure future.

About Photonic

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum company building scalable, fault tolerant quantum computing and networking platforms that deliver commercially relevant quantum solutions. Photonic's 'entanglement first' architecture enables modular networking by uniquely integrating the required compute, connect, and error correction capabilities needed to achieve utility-scale quantum computing. Our native telecom networking interface and modular approach are designed for integration into existing data centre and telecom environments.

Our team brings together the best of industry experience and cutting-edge scientific expertise. Multinational partners and investors bring the benefits of global infrastructure and proven delivery platforms. The company is led by innovators with deep expertise in silicon quantum technology, high performance computing, and telecommunications. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Photonic has grown to more than 140 employees. To learn more about the company, visit www.photonic.com

