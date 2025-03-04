TELUS and AWS Managed Integrations transform the Smart Home with innovative product for global communication service providers

TELUS' SmartHome+ solution enables communication service providers across the globe to build smart home products and services with seamless device integration and valuable customer experiences

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, TELUS announced that it is using Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) IoT Device Management's new Managed Integrations feature as a key component of its SmartHome+ solution, expanding on the collaboration announced between the companies in February 2023 . SmartHome+ is the world's first device agnostic smart home platform that enables end-users to leverage new and existing internet of things (IoT) devices, along with the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to create truly smart homes. SmartHome+ brings plug-and-play capabilities to communication service providers (CSPs) around the world so that they can launch innovative smart home services that are adjacent to core connectivity and drive meaningful accretion through standalone margin or enhanced Internet and mobility value propositions, all with minimal investment and an accelerated time to market.

"The average home has more than a dozen connected devices, typically from numerous brands, and we're transforming how these devices work together," said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "We aren't just selling hardware or narrow software services – we're delivering meaningful value to customers' lives, helping them drive energy savings, enjoy the convenience of automation, and feel safe and secure in their homes. Since announcing our collaboration with AWS in 2023, we've created a turnkey platform that seamlessly integrates smart home devices and services, transforming and simplifying how consumers automate and control their homes. From security, energy and Wi-Fi management to everyday device automation, we're enabling CSPs across the globe to deliver smarter connected home experiences and value to their customers, unlocking incremental profits with minimal investment and a fast time to market."

Leveraging the latest AWS's IoT services, the multi-tenant SmartHome+ platform provides a robust, flexible, secure, and scalable framework with turn-key components like consumer apps and hubs for CSPs to develop new smart home solutions to meet their specific market needs. TELUS has leveraged SmartHome+ in its home market of Canada to deploy new globally leading smart home services like SmartEnergy, saving consumers up to 15 per cent on their monthly energy bill, and HomeView, a low-cost entry point for consumers to build fully integrated smart homes. Later this year, TELUS will leverage the platform to launch DIY and fully monitored security plans, in addition to global-first services tackling the critical societal need for aging in place.

"AWS Managed Integrations is helping TELUS accelerate smart home innovation," said Yasser Alsaied, Vice President of AWS IoT. "This technology not only simplifies device integration but also provides the scalability and security needed to support TELUS's growing smart home ecosystem."

TELUS and AWS are among the leading technology companies showcasing their innovations at MWC in Barcelona from March 3 – 6, 2025. This premier event brings together global industry leaders to demonstrate cutting-edge mobile communications and connectivity technology.

