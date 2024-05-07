TELUS enables organizations of all sizes to be cyber resilient, bolstering its suite of privacy, security and compliance offerings

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS Corporation ("TELUS"), a world-leading communications technology leader, today announced the successful acquisition of Vumetric Cybersecurity ("Vumetric"), a leading cybersecurity provider specializing in advanced penetration testing designed to identify cyber vulnerabilities and threats to companies across Canada and North America.

With an escalating number of cyber threats and the global cost of data breaches now averaging $4.45 million USD, a 15% increase over the last three years, it's more important than ever that businesses are equipped with technology to defend themselves. Business risks posed due to poor security management include loss of data integrity, data loss, service availability and increased risk of non-compliance, leading to overall brand and reputational damage.

TELUS is enhancing its security services portfolio, which includes Advisory Services, Cloud Security, Network Security, and Cyber Defence, through the integration of Vumetric's specialized digital platform. Fully integrated with major cloud platforms, Vumetric's platform delivers a cutting-edge, client-centric approach to cybersecurity testing. This solution simplifies penetration testing complexities and enables businesses to proactively strengthen their cybersecurity with efficient, on-demand testing, addressing today's dynamic cyber threats.

"Canadian businesses are looking for comprehensive visibility into the security of their infrastructure and a more robust security posture, and we can provide them peace of mind knowing their business is protected 24/7," said Heather Tulk, President, Commercial and Public Sector, TELUS Business. "Vumetric's expertise in pinpointing security weaknesses is a valuable addition to our extensive range of advisory, management, and security services and solutions."

"Joining forces with TELUS is a milestone for Vumetric,'' said Patrick Chevalier, President and CEO of Vumetric. "Our advanced cybersecurity testing solutions, combined with TELUS' comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services and decades of expertise, create a formidable team dedicated to securing digital infrastructure across industries."

Designed to strengthen the security posture of organizations and help them be resilient against both current and emerging cyber threats, the various services offered by TELUS include:

Securing the Network with solutions designed to secure their evolving network and security perimeter.

with solutions designed to secure their evolving network and security perimeter. Securing the Cloud with robust security solutions for their data and applications, enabling organizations to confidently operate in the cloud.

with robust security solutions for their data and applications, enabling organizations to confidently operate in the cloud. Cyber Defence by partnering with organizations to proactively prepare, monitor, respond and protect their environment around the clock.

by partnering with organizations to proactively prepare, monitor, respond and protect their environment around the clock. Advisory Services with expert guidance to navigate complex cybersecurity landscapes, ensuring organizations are equipped with the strategies and tools necessary for robust protection.

TELUS' vision for cybersecurity however isn't just limited to businesses; the company aims to empower all its customers to stay safe in a digital world. TELUS Wise is a free digital literacy education program that offers informative workshops and resources to help people of all ages have a positive experience as digital citizens. Now in its 10th year, the program launched a new Responsible AI workshop for youth developed in partnership with CIFAR/Destination AI. TELUS also offers a robust suite of Online Security solutions for consumers, with multi-layered protection against cyber threats featuring device security, dark web monitoring and a secure VPN. The solutions also include proactive threat detection and identity theft recovery services, ensuring comprehensive safety and peace of mind online.

With more than two decades of experience and a comprehensive portfolio of security solutions, this acquisition of Vumetric further enhances TELUS' ongoing efforts to provide the very best in security to its customers.

For more information visit telus.com/Cybersecurity

