TELUS Achieves First Public Safety Priority Slice Trial, Enhancing Public Safety During Major Events

Edmonton Police Services 5G priority slicing trial demonstrated flawless performance of critical surveillance systems, avoiding traditional network slowdowns previously seen during peak traffic

EDMONTON, AB, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS has successfully deployed 5G priority slice technology to enhance public safety during the Edmonton Oilers playoff run. The successful deployment, implemented in collaboration with Edmonton Police Service in a live operational environment, demonstrated flawless performance of critical surveillance systems even during periods of extreme network congestion, marking the first time a dedicated 5G network slice has been used for emergency services in Canada.

The trial demonstrated significant improvements over traditional network performance. During periods of high congestion, the 5G priority slice maintained 100 per cent service availability, ensuring uninterrupted, and high-quality video streams from strategically placed CCTV cameras across downtown Edmonton. While standard networks faced potential slowdowns during peak traffic, these priority-connected cameras consistently delivered real-time visual coverage, providing Edmonton Police with the reliable, continuous situational awareness needed for effective crowd management and public safety during the high-profile playoff games.

"This groundbreaking priority slice trial showcases our commitment to bring Canadians the best technology for when it matters most," said Heather Tulk, President, Commercial and Public Sector at TELUS. "By guaranteeing network performance and crystal-clear video for first responders during critical moments, we're not just implementing new technology, we're actively supporting public safety and those who protect our communities."

"This 5G Priority Slice technology represents a major leap forward in our public safety capabilities," said David Lust, Executive Director of Information Technology at Edmonton Police Service. "The ability to maintain clear, uninterrupted video feeds during high-traffic events is invaluable for our operations. We're eager to explore how this solution can be expanded to enhance our services and increase community safety citywide."

