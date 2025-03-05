Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Record Revenue Quarter Led by SaaS

MONTREAL, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ended January 31, 2025. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"This quarter, we achieved record revenue driven by strong growth in SaaS. We're seeing diversified activity across key sectors, from major health systems to healthcare 3PLs as well as industrial distributors. Our pharmacy supply chain solutions continue to drive strong market activity." said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys.

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys, added, "We are experiencing strong momentum in our SaaS business, coupled with increasing profitability. We're pleased to see Adjusted EBITDA scaling effectively, up 33% year-to-date."

Third quarter highlights :

SaaS revenue increased by 22% to $17.3 million , up from $14.2 million in Q3 2024.

, up from in Q3 2024. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $4.0 million compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

(measured on an ARR basis) were compared to in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 34% to $210.2 million at January 31, 2025 , up from $157.2 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 34% to at , up from at the same time last year. Total revenue increased to a record $45.2 million compared to $43.8 million in Q3 2024.

compared to in Q3 2024. Net profit was $1.2 million or $0.08 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 2025, compared to a net profit of $0.8 million or $0.05 per share for the same period in fiscal 2024.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 2025, compared to a net profit of or per share for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $3.5 million compared to $2.6 million reported in Q3 last year.

was compared to reported in Q3 last year. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Tecsys acquired 38,200 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $1.7 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 50,400 shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $1.5 million .

Year-to-date performance for first nine months of fiscal 2025

SaaS revenue increased by 29% to $48.7 million , up from $37.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

, up from in the same period of fiscal 2024. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) increased by 3% to $10.8 million , compared to $10.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

(measured on an ARR basis) increased by 3% to , compared to in the same period of fiscal 2024. Total revenue increased to $129.9 million compared to $127.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

compared to in the same period of fiscal 2024. Net profit was $2.7 million ( $0.19 per basic share or $0.18 per fully diluted share) in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, compared to a net profit of $1.6 million ( $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share) for the same period in fiscal 2024.

( per basic share or per fully diluted share) in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, compared to a net profit of ( per basic and fully diluted share) for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $9.1 million compared to $6.8 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2024.

was compared to reported in the same period of fiscal 2024. In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, Tecsys acquired 149,400 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $6.0 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 76,200 shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $2.2 million .

Financial guidance:

Tecsys is maintaining its FY25 guidance for SaaS revenue growth of 30-32% and Adjusted EBITDA margins of 8-9% for FY25 and 10-11% for FY26. We saw strong Q3 Professional Services bookings and year-over-year growth in SaaS bookings; however, the timing of these bookings is expected to result in full-year AEBITDA margins and SaaS revenue being at the lower end of the guidance range.

Overall, based on actual third quarter hardware shipments and visibility into overall fourth quarter revenue, the Company is raising its fiscal 2025 total revenue growth guidance from flat to 1-3% growth and will provide fiscal 2026 guidance with its Q4 and full-year fiscal 2025 earnings release.

On March 5, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share to be paid on April 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 26, 2025.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2025 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2025 Financial Statements

Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: March 6, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785

The call can be replayed until March 13, 2025, by calling:

888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 14330#)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, Trailing 12 months ended January 31, (in thousands of CAD)

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

























Net profit for the period $ 1,193 $ 759 $ 2,749 $ 1,590 $ 3,008 $ 2,036 Adjustments for:























Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

376

355

1,124

1,116

1,485

1,556 Amortization of deferred development costs

190

147

585

436

732

581 Amortization of other intangible assets

322

356

984

1,146

1,331

1,548 Interest expense

18

45

67

136

94

153 Interest income

(150)

(260)

(530)

(782)

(763)

(993) Income taxes

811

644

1,674

1,422

893

2,177 EBITDA $ 2,760 $ 2,046 $ 6,653 $ 5,064 $ 6,780 $ 7,058 Adjustments for:























Stock based compensation

775

594

2,415

1,770

2,946

2,225 Restructuring costs

-

-

-

-

2,122

- Adjusted EBITDAii $ 3,535 $ 2,640 $ 9,068 $ 6,834 $ 11,848 $ 9,283

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)





January 31, 2025

April 30, 2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,970 $ 18,856 Short-term investments

11,614

16,713 Accounts receivable

21,563

22,090 Work in progress

7,060

4,248 Other receivables

189

134 Tax credits

5,365

6,422 Inventory

1,937

1,359 Prepaid expenses and other

9,756

9,143 Total current assets

78,454

78,965 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables and assets

640

421 Tax credits

6,757

4,737 Property and equipment

1,068

1,372 Right-of-use assets

934

1,251 Contract acquisition costs

4,610

4,478 Deferred development costs

3,430

2,683 Other intangible assets

6,833

7,703 Goodwill

17,517

17,363 Deferred tax assets

9,073

9,073 Total non-current assets

50,862

49,081 Total assets $ 129,316 $ 128,046 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

24,677

20,030 Deferred revenue

38,684

36,211 Lease obligations

732

812 Total current liabilities

64,093

57,053 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term accrued liabilities

3,886

496 Deferred tax liabilities

552

826 Lease obligations

783

1,302 Total non-current liabilities

5,221

2,624 Total liabilities $ 69,314 $ 59,677 Equity







Share capital $ 53,788 $ 52,256 Contributed surplus

5,877

9,417 Retained earnings

7,251

8,121 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,914)

(1,425) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

60,002

68,369 Total liabilities and equity $ 129,316 $ 128,046

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:















SaaS $ 17,252 $ 14,160 $ 48,696 $ 37,727 Maintenance and Support

8,142

8,620

24,560

25,817 Professional Services

13,920

13,021

41,452

40,798 License

212

396

1,517

1,104 Hardware

5,655

7,626

13,674

21,841 Total revenue

45,181

43,823

129,899

127,287 Cost of revenue

23,907

23,893

68,449

69,512 Gross profit

21,274

19,930

61,450

57,775 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

9,053

8,223

26,457

24,539 General and administration

3,096

2,650

9,273

8,580 Research and development, net of tax credits

7,114

7,834

21,650

22,079 Total operating expenses

19,263

18,707

57,380

55,198 Profit from operations

2,011

1,223

4,070

2,577 Other (costs) income

(7)

180

353

435 Profit before income taxes

2,004

1,403

4,423

3,012 Income tax expense

811

644

1,674

1,422 Net profit $ 1,193 $ 759 $ 2,749 $ 1,590 Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

(5,188)

4,101

(5,721)

1,101 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(90)

(90)

232

(424) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (4,085) $ 4,770 $ (2,740) $ 2,267 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.18 $ 0.11

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net profit $ 1,193 $ 759 $ 2,749 $ 1,590 Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

376

355

1,124

1,116 Amortization of deferred development costs

190

147

585

436 Amortization of other intangible assets

322

356

984

1,146 Interest (income) expense and foreign exchange loss

7

(180)

(353)

(435) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

516

(452)

599

(1,050) Non-refundable tax credits

(1,008)

(151)

(1,942)

(1,365) Stock-based compensation

775

594

2,415

1,770 Income taxes

34

78

221

454 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

2,405

1,506

6,382

3,662 Accounts receivable

269

(4,175)

571

(1,950) Work in progress

(2,563)

557

(2,804)

(1,662) Other receivables and assets

90

184

(346)

136 Tax credits

3,338

3,160

979

841 Inventory

178

213

(576)

(871) Prepaid expenses

(1,534)

(304)

(571)

(945) Contract acquisition costs

(251)

(401)

(171)

(261) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,111

3,890

1,111

597 Deferred revenue

1,764

(2,295)

2,455

327 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

4,402

829

648

(3,788) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

6,807

2,335

7,030

(126) Cash flows from financing activities:















Payment of lease obligations

(205)

(195)

(607)

(593) Payment of dividends

(1,251)

(1,177)

(3,619)

(3,385) Interest paid

(18)

(45)

(67)

(136) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

971

423

1,568

3,067 Shares repurchased and cancelled

(1,679)

(1,532)

(5,991)

(2,205) Net cash used in financing activities

(2,182)

(2,526)

(8,716)

(3,252) Cash flows from investing activities:















Interest received

32

22

59

91 Transfers from short-term investments

-

18

5,570

40 Acquisitions of property and equipment

(88)

(190)

(497)

(455) Deferred development costs

(447)

(309)

(1,332)

(809) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(503)

(459)

3,800

(1,133) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

4,122

(650)

2,114

(4,511) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

16,848

17,374

18,856

21,235 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 20,970 $ 16,724 $ 20,970 $ 16,724

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital

Contributed

Surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss) income Retained

earnings

Total

Number

Amount Balance, May 1, 2024 14,840,150 $ 52,256 $ 9,417 $ (1,425) $ 8,121 $ 68,369 Net profit -

-

-

-

2,749

2,749 Other comprehensive (loss) income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(5,721)

-

(5,721) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

232

-

232 Total comprehensive (loss) income -

-

-

(5,489)

2,749

(2,740) Shares repurchased and cancelled (149,400)

(531)

(5,460)

-

-

(5,991) Stock-based Compensation -

-

2,415

-

-

2,415 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(3,619)

(3,619) Share options exercised 53,337

2,063

(495)

-

-

1,568 Total transactions with owners of the Company (96,063) $ 1,532 $ (3,540) $ - $ (3,619) $ (5,627) Balance, January 31, 2025 14,744,087 $ 53,788 $ 5,877 $ (6,914) $ 7,251 $ 60,002























Balance, May 1, 2023 14,582,837 $ 44,338

15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438 Net profit -

-

-

-

1,590

1,590 Other comprehensive income:



















- Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

1,101

-

1,101 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

(424)

-

(424) Total comprehensive income -

-

-

677

1,590

2,267 Shares repurchased and cancelled (76,200)

(248)

(1,957)

-

-

(2,205) Stock-based Compensation -

-

1,770

-

-

1,770 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(3,385)

(3,385) Share options exercised 192,302

3,936

(869)

-

-

3,067 Total transactions with owners of the Company 116,102 $ 3,688 $ (1,056) $ - $ (3,385) $ (753) Balance, January 31, 2024 14,698,939 $ 48,026 $ 14,229 $ 660 $ 9,037 $ 71,952

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations: Adam Polka ([email protected]); Investor Relations: [email protected]; General Information: [email protected], By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649