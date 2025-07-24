MONTREAL, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, is proud to announce that it has been certified by Great Place To Work® across every country in which it operates: Canada, the United States, Denmark and India. This marks the second consecutive year that Tecsys has achieved this prestigious certification, based entirely on direct employee feedback.

This year, 92% of Tecsys employees worldwide rated it as a great place to work, surpassing the U.S. Great Place To Work benchmark by 61%. This strong endorsement reflects the company's people-first culture, which is grounded in trust, inclusion and shared purpose. With 78% participation across the organization the results offer a meaningful snapshot of the employee experience at Tecsys.

Survey highlights include:

96% felt welcomed when they joined

92% believe people care about each other

92% of employees said they are proud to tell others they work at Tecsys

"Creating a great workplace starts with listening and trust. At Tecsys, we take action on what we hear and live our values — earning trust, building each other up, and exploring boldly," said Nancy Cloutier, chief human resources officer at Tecsys. "That 92% of our team members say this is a great place to work is a powerful reflection of the culture we have built together."

This strong sense of belonging supports an industry-leading average employee tenure of over nine years, with more than 10% of employees marking 25 years or more at the company.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Tecsys stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

For more information about careers at Tecsys, visit: https://www.tecsys.com/en/company/careers/

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com .

