Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2025

SaaS Revenue Up 29% Driving Record Revenue Quarter, Adjusted EBITDAi Up 55%

MONTREAL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025, ended April 30, 2025. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Fiscal 2025 was a strong year for Tecsys, with 29% SaaS revenue growth and expanded market opportunity," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "We delivered 39% full year Adjusted EBITDAi growth and ended the year with a record professional services backlogii. We expanded our global footprint with key strategic activities and achieved a healthy mix of new logos, base expansions and complex distribution wins across multiple geographies. The recent launch of TecsysIQ reflects our commitment to deepening customer value through our continued investment in AI innovation. We believe these results and initiatives position us well to continue scaling profitably into fiscal 2026."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We had a strong $6.5 million SaaS bookingsii quarter, with record Q4 revenue and 55% Q4 Adjusted EBITDAi growth underscoring our solid execution. We have decided to increase our investment in R&D and marketing in fiscal 2026 to drive SaaS margin growth and SaaS revenue growth, respectively. As a result, we are revising our fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDAi margin guidance to 8-9% and expect Adjusted EBITDAi growth in the range of 20-30%."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 29% to $18.4 million , up from $14.2 million in Q4 2024.

, up from in Q4 2024. SaaS subscription bookings ii (measured on an ARR ii basis) were $6.5 million compared to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

(measured on an ARR basis) were compared to in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO ii ) increased by 10% to $216.7 million at April 30, 2025 , up from $196.9 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 10% to at , up from at the same time last year. Total revenue increased to a record $46.6 million compared to $44.0 million in Q4 2024.

compared to in Q4 2024. Net profit was $1.7 million ( $0.12 per basic share or $0.11 per fully diluted share) in Q4 2025, compared to $0.3 million or $0.02 per fully diluted share for the same period in fiscal 2024.

( per basic share or per fully diluted share) in Q4 2025, compared to or per fully diluted share for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA i was $4.3 million compared to $2.8 million reported in Q4 last year.

was compared to reported in Q4 last year. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Tecsys acquired 22,800 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $0.9 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 128,300 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $5.0 million .

Fiscal 2025 Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 29% to $67.1 million , up from $51.9 million in fiscal 2024.

, up from in fiscal 2024. SaaS subscription bookings ii (measured on an ARR ii basis) were $17.3 million compared to $18.6 million in fiscal 2024.

(measured on an ARR basis) were compared to in fiscal 2024. Total revenue increased to a record $176.5 million compared to $171.2 million in fiscal 2024.

compared to in fiscal 2024. Net profit was $4.5 million , or $0.30 per fully diluted share in fiscal 2025, compared to a net profit of $1.8 million , or $0.13 per fully diluted share, for fiscal 2024.

, or per fully diluted share in fiscal 2025, compared to a net profit of , or per fully diluted share, for fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA i was $13.4 million compared to $9.6 million in fiscal 2024.

was compared to in fiscal 2024. In Fiscal 2025, Tecsys acquired 172,200 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $6.9 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 204,500 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $7.2 million .

Financial Guidance:

Tecsys is providing financial guidance as follows:



FY26 Guidance

Previous FY26

Guidance Total Revenue Growth 8-10%



SaaS Revenue Growth 20-22%



Adjusted EBITDAi Margin 8-9%

10-11%

On June 26, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share to be paid on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 11, 2025.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Q4 and FY2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: June 27, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785

The call can be replayed until July 4, 2025, by calling:

888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 07914#)

i See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2025 Financial Statements. ii See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2025 Financial Statements.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Year ended April 30, (in thousands of CAD)

2025

2024

2023













Net profit for the period $ 4,459 $ 1,849 $ 2,089 Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-

use assets

1,473

1,477

1,775 Amortization of deferred development costs

769

583

496 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,304

1,493

1,603 Interest expense

82

163

406 Interest income

(641)

(1,015)

(686) Income taxes

2,976

641

1,624 EBITDA $ 10,422 $ 5,191 $ 7,307 Adjustments for:











Stock based compensation

2,951

2,301

2,177 Restructuring costs

-

2,122

- Adjusted EBITDAi $ 13,373 $ 9,614 $ 9,484

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,580 $ 18,856 Short-term investments

11,712

16,713 Accounts receivable

23,943

22,090 Work in progress

7,436

4,248 Other receivables

274

134 Tax credits

6,390

6,422 Inventory

1,870

1,359 Prepaid expenses and other

10,699

9,143 Total current assets

89,904

78,965 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables and assets

1,457

421 Tax credits

6,120

4,737 Property and equipment

1,164

1,372 Right-of-use assets

836

1,251 Contract acquisition costs

5,017

4,478 Deferred development costs

3,838

2,683 Other intangible assets

6,726

7,703 Goodwill

17,827

17,363 Deferred tax assets

7,521

9,073 Total non-current assets

50,506

49,081 Total assets $ 140,410 $ 128,046 Liabilities

















Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

22,367

20,030 Deferred revenue

45,025

36,211 Lease obligations

590

812 Total current liabilities

67,982

57,053 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term accrued liabilities

33

496 Deferred tax liabilities

405

826 Lease obligations

728

1,302 Total non-current liabilities

1,166

2,624 Total liabilities $ 69,148 $ 59,677 Equity







Share capital $ 57,573 $ 52,256 Contributed surplus

4,755

9,417 Retained earnings

7,700

8,121 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,234

(1,425) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

71,262

68,369 Total liabilities and equity $ 140,410 $ 128,046

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue:















SaaS $ 18,375 $ 14,191 $ 67,071 $ 51,918 Maintenance and Support

7,910

8,140

32,470

33,957 Professional Services

16,213

14,390

57,665

55,188 License

294

282

1,811

1,386 Hardware

3,763

6,952

17,437

28,793 Total revenue

46,555

43,955

176,454

171,242 Cost of revenue

22,712

23,341

91,161

92,853 Gross profit

23,843

20,614

85,293

78,389 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

9,695

8,437

36,152

32,976 General and administration

3,373

3,264

12,646

11,844 Research and development, net of tax credits

7,665

7,435

29,315

29,514 Restructuring costs

-

2,122

-

2,122 Total operating expenses

20,733

21,258

78,113

76,456 Profit (loss) from operations

3,110

(644)

7,180

1,933 Other (costs) income

(98)

122

255

557 Profit (loss) before income taxes

3,012

(522)

7,435

2,490 Income tax expense (benefit)

1,302

(781)

2,976

641 Net profit $ 1,710 $ 259 $ 4,459 $ 1,849 Other comprehensive income (loss):















Effective portion of changes in fair value on

designated revenue hedges

7,662

(2,187)

1,941

(1,086) Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

486

102

718

(322) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,858 $ (1,826) $ 7,118 $ 441 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.13 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.13

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

April 30, April 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net profit $ 1,710 $ 259 $ 4,459 $ 1,849 Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

349

361

1,473

1,477 Amortization of deferred development costs

184

147

769

583 Amortization of other intangible assets

320

347

1,304

1,493 Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange loss (gain)

98

(122)

(255)

(557) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(1,204)

481

(605)

(569) Non-refundable tax credits

(588)

(596)

(2,530)

(1,961) Stock-based compensation

536

531

2,951

2,301 Income taxes

2,125

65

2,346

519 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations

3,530

1,473

9,912

5,135 Accounts receivable

(2,299)

2,714

(1,728)

764 Work in progress

(348)

(856)

(3,152)

(2,518) Other receivables and assets

68

(135)

(278)

1 Tax credits

(963)

(728)

16

113 Inventory

69

544

(507)

(327) Prepaid expenses

(422)

299

(993)

(646) Contract acquisition costs

(919)

(784)

(1,090)

(1,045) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,851

(3,052)

2,962

(2,455) Deferred revenue

6,311

5,506

8,766

5,833 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

3,348

3,508

3,996

(280) Net cash provided by operating activities

6,878

4,981

13,908

4,855 Cash flows from financing activities:















Payment of lease obligations

(209)

(193)

(816)

(786) Payment of dividends

(1,261)

(1,175)

(4,880)

(4,560) Interest paid

(15)

(27)

(82)

(163) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

3,070

3,897

4,638

6,964 Shares repurchased and cancelled

(943)

(5,010)

(6,934)

(7,215) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

642

(2,508)

(8,074)

(5,760) Cash flows from investing activities:















Interest received

13

6

72

97 Transfers from short-term investments

-

-

5,570

40 Acquisitions of property and equipment

(331)

(144)

(828)

(599) Deferred development costs

(592)

(203)

(1,924)

(1,012) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(910)

(341)

2,890

(1,474) Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

6,610

2,132

8,724

(2,379) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

20,970

16,724

18,856

21,235 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 27,580 $ 18,856 $ 27,580 $ 18,856

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital

















Number

Amount

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

(loss) income

Retained

earnings

Total Balance, May 1, 2024 14,840,150 $ 52,256 $ 9,417 $ (1,425) $ 8,121 $ 68,369 Net profit -

-

-

-

4,459

4,459 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes

in fair value on designated

revenue hedges -

-

-

1,941

-

1,941 Exchange difference on

translation of foreign

operations -

-

-

718

-

718 Total comprehensive income -

-

-

2,659

4,459

7,118 Shares repurchased and cancelled (172,200)

(618)

(6,316)

-

-

(6,934) Stock-based compensation -

-

2,951

-

-

2,951 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(4,880)

(4,880) Share options exercised 168,170

5,935

(1,297)

-

-

4,638 Total transactions with

owners of the Company (4,030) $ 5,317

(4,662) $ - $ (4,880) $ (4,225) Balance, April 30, 2025 14,836,120 $ 57,573

4,755 $ 1,234 $ 7,700 $ 71,262























Balance, May 1, 2023 14,582,837 $ 44,338

15,285 $ (17) $ 10,832 $ 70,438 Net profit -

-

-

-

1,849

1,849 Other comprehensive (loss)

income:





















Effective portion of changes

in fair value on designated

revenue hedges -

-

-

(1,086)

-

(1,086) Exchange difference on

translation of foreign

operations -

-

-

(322)

-

(322) Total comprehensive (loss)

income -

-

-

(1,408)

1,849

441 Shares repurchased and

cancelled (204,500)

(684)

(6,531)

-

-

(7,215) Stock-based compensation -

-

2,301

-

-

2,301 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(4,560)

(4,560) Share options exercised 461,813

8,602

(1,638)

-

-

6,964 Total transactions with

owners of the Company 257,313 $ 7,918

(5,868) $ - $ (4,560) $ (2,510) Balance, April 30, 2024 14,840,150 $ 52,256

9,417 $ (1,425) $ 8,121 $ 68,369

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations: Adam Polka [email protected], Investor Relations: [email protected], Solutions and General info: [email protected], By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649