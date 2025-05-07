Recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the warehouse management systems market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for its vision and execution.1 This marks the 14th time Tecsys has been recognized in this report.2 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Tecsys' Elite™ WMS delivers supply chain clarity through real-time visibility, actionable insights and robust warehouse control, helping organizations manage high-complexity environments and streamline distribution operations. Purpose-built for mission critical supply chains in healthcare, third-party logistics and complex distribution, Elite™ enables teams to optimize throughput, reduce operating costs and elevate service levels.

"We're proud of our continued evolution in the WMS space," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "We see our placement reflecting the strength of our customer partnerships and the operational impact we deliver in complex, high-value supply chains. Our perspective is that Elite™ WMS has become a cornerstone for organizations looking to drive meaningful improvements in efficiency and service."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Tecsys' strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at http://www.tecsys.com/gartner-wms-mq.

Additional resources

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report: http://www.tecsys.com/gartner-wms-mq

Explore Tecsys solutions: https://www.tecsys.com/elite-solutions/warehouse-management

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, By Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, May 1, 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

2 2022-2024: recognized as a Challenger; 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010: included in report; 2011 and 2015: No report published.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations, Adam Polka [email protected], General Information: [email protected], Investor Relations: [email protected], By Phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649