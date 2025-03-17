Innovators in supply chain automation and optimization recognized for their contributions to driving efficiency and resilience.

CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, is proud to share that Tecsys' Kishore Balasubramanya and Alex Lazzari have been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2025 Pros to Know list, which recognizes outstanding supply chain professionals who are driving industry innovation and operational excellence.

For over two decades, this award has recognized executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year's list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

This year's honorees include individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions and more — each contributing to a stronger and more resilient supply chain. Among them, Tecsys' Kishore Balasubramanya was honored in the Leaders in Excellence category, and Alex Lazzari was recognized in the Rising Stars category.

About the Honorees

Kishore Balasubramanya | Leaders in Excellence

As director of product management and market strategy, Kishore Balasubramanya leads the development of Tecsys' point-of-use supply chain solutions used by hundreds of organizations across North America. With more than 25 years of experience, Kishore has pioneered AI-powered inventory optimization, IoT-enabled tracking and workflow automation to improve supply chain visibility and resilience. Over the past year, he has led initiatives to improve visibility and traceability, helping hospitals navigate supply chain disruptions, and enhanced supply chain decision-making through machine learning. His expertise in predictive analytics and automation continues to shape the future of supply chain technology.

Alex Lazzari | Rising Stars

As a product owner in Tecsys' Product & Technology department, Alex Lazzari is leading the development of Tecsys' Warehouse Execution System (WES), an intelligent automation platform for warehouse operations. In the past year, Alex has spearheaded the phased rollout of WES functionality, including real-time warehouse monitoring, AI-driven workflow optimization and predictive analytics for staffing and task prioritization. His background in high-volume logistics — including experience at Amazon — positions him to drive next-generation supply chain execution strategies, ensuring Tecsys' customers remain at the forefront of innovation.

Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, commented, "We are privileged to have a team of experts who are not only committed to advancing supply chain technology but also to creating real, measurable impact for our customers. Kishore and Alex exemplify the spirit of innovation that drives Tecsys forward, and their contributions are helping shape the future of supply chain execution. We congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition as Pros to Know."

The full list of 2025 Pros to Know winners is available at https://sdce.me/51zgjx6o.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Visit www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

