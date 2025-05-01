India-based team to establish APAC presence and bring additional supply chain expertise to Tecsys' global organization.

MONTREAL, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, today announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in India and strategic supply chain talent and asset acquisition from Pivotree Inc., a frictionless commerce company. The newly acquired team will play a pivotal role in supporting ongoing product development while also giving Tecsys the bench strength required to enhance global 24/7 support coverage, critical to meeting the growing requirements of its customer base.

The India-based team has extensive experience supporting warehouse management system (WMS) solutions and currently delivers services to select enterprise customers, including multiple FORTUNE 100 companies. This C$2.7 million acquisition by Tecsys includes select customer contracts and intellectual property. The acquisition enables operational expansion and strengthens its ability to support and evolve WMS platforms on a global basis.

"Expanding our footprint in APAC is a significant step forward in our strategic roadmap, allowing us to scale and innovate more quickly," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "It also enables us to better serve our global customers by engaging a group of professionals with well-established critical domain expertise in warehouse management and supply chain."

This broadened market presence marks a key milestone in Tecsys' global growth journey. With enhanced capabilities and a deeper talent pool, the company is positioned to deliver greater value and innovation to its customers worldwide.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com .

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategy, design, build, and managing digital commerce, data management, and supply chain solutions for over 150 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized for its partnership with top brands across industries.

Pivotree is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the ticker symbol PVT. For more about Pivotree, please visit www.pivotree.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

