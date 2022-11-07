Veterans Affairs Canada provides support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced that Team Rubicon Canada and the Strongest Families Institute are both receiving funds through the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund (VFWF). The announcement was made while the Minister visited these organizations as part of Veterans' Week activities.

Team Rubicon Canada is receiving $450,000 to provide specialized emergency management training, education, and experiential learning through both expanded, and refined course offerings, coupled with field leadership opportunities for Veterans. This project involves program development, as well as program delivery, to support the employability of Veterans.

The Strongest Families Institute project is receiving $1,050,000 to improve access to e-mental health services for Veterans and their families, specifically targeting anxiety and depression, behavioural challenges at home or school and night-time bed-wetting. This program provides mental health support for up to 3,500 individuals and families.

The 2021-22 VFWF recipients focus on issues affecting Veterans and their families during the post COVID-19 recovery, such as homelessness, retraining, employment, and health challenges, along with supporting equity-seeking groups such as women and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans. This support is made possible through additional investments under Budget 2021.

Created in 2018, the VFWF provides financial support to private, public, and academic organizations striving to improve the lives of Veterans and their families through innovative projects, initiatives, and research. The 2022-23 call for new applications is open now until 14 November 2022.

"Team Rubicon Canada and the Strongest Families Institute are two outstanding organizations that benefit Veterans and their families. Team Rubicon provides tremendous support to communities after disasters and crises like Hurricane Fiona and the Fort McMurray wildfires. Strongest Families helps improve the mental health of families and children of Veterans. It is an honour to support the great work both groups do."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Strongest Families Institute does tireless work to improve access to much-needed mental health services to Veterans and their families. I'm so proud we have such an important partner locally to help us deliver better outcomes for Veterans here in Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook and across Canada."

Darrell Samson

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

"Team Rubicon Canada is grateful for the continued support of Veterans Affairs Canada. Our Veteran Education and Training Initiative aims to provide specialized training and experiential learning opportunities to Veterans both in the field and in the classroom, at no charge to them. Together, we're empowering Veterans to continue their service to communities facing humanitarian emergencies."

Bryan Riddell, CEO, Team Rubicon Canada

"Strongest Families Institute has been a leader in mental health support to active and retired CAF members and their families for 8 years. This funding will help us expand support and improve access to e-mental health services, targeting anxiety and depression, behaviour challenges and nighttime bed-wetting. We look forward to helping more Veterans and their families by providing timely, military-competent care customized to meet their needs."

Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, President and CEO, Strongest Families Institute

Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has awarded more than $36 million to help 102 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families.

to help 102 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families. Thanks to new funding under Budget 2021, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund will provide, at minimum, $8 million a year until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

a year until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans. Team Rubicon Canada is a Veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Team Rubicon Canada was first deployed to help after wildfires in Fort McMurray in 2016. Since then, they have helped when floods hit Ottawa , Fredericton , and Fort McMurray ; when wildfires swept B.C.; and in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona in Atlantic Canada . They received support from the Veteran and Family Well-Being fund for two past projects, in 2018-19 and in 2020-21.

in 2016. Since then, they have helped when floods hit , , and ; when wildfires swept B.C.; and in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona in . They received support from the Veteran and Family Well-Being fund for two past projects, in 2018-19 and in 2020-21. Strongest Families Institute is a charity grounded in twenty years of social science research. Their evidence-based, bilingual mental health services are available for children/youth, adults, and their families, when and where they need them.

Each year, November 5 to 11 is Veterans' Week, an opportunity for Canadians to honour the remarkable efforts and sacrifices of our Veterans. Remembrance Day on November 11 marks the final day of Veterans' Week and commemorates the end of hostilities during the First World War on that date in 1918.

