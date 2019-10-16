Team RBC welcomes 55 elite Canadian athletes to RBC Olympians program Français

News provided by

RBC

Oct 16, 2019, 08:00 ET

New RBC Olympians roster includes strong contingent of Tokyo 2020 hopefuls and Olympic medal contenders

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, 55 elite Canadian athletes were announced as part of the 2019-2021 RBC Olympians roster. The roster includes an impressive group of Tokyo 2020 hopefuls from communities across Canada, including Ellie Black (Gymnastics), Jennifer Abel (Diving), Matt Berger (Skateboarding), and Penny Oleksiak (Swimming), among others. The roster also includes RBC Training Ground program graduates Alanna Bray-Lougheed (Canoe-Kayak), Jerome Blake (Athletics), and Pierce LePage (Athletics).

RBC Olympians program welcomes a wave of Tokyo 2020 hopefuls and Olympic medal contenders to 2019-2021 roster (CNW Group/RBC)
RBC Olympians program welcomes a wave of Tokyo 2020 hopefuls and Olympic medal contenders to 2019-2021 roster (CNW Group/RBC)

The RBC Olympians program is a national initiative that provides support to Canadian athletes, helping them succeed in international competition, and as they transition into life after sport. In addition to much-needed financial support, the program provides athletes with opportunities to gain valuable career experience alongside flexible work arrangements. RBC Olympians also act as ambassadors, spreading the Olympic messages of teamwork, excellence, commitment and leadership to communities across Canada. Since its inception in 2002, hundreds of current and newly retired Olympians and Para athletes have benefited from the program.

As the longest standing partner of Team Canada, RBC has proudly championed the growth of the Olympic Movement since 1947. Through initiatives like RBC Training Ground and the RBC Olympians program, RBC is proud to support amateur athletes at every stage of their careers – from up and coming next-generation talent, to multi-Games Olympic medallists.

"We are very excited to welcome our new roster of RBC Olympians to the Team RBC family," said Matt McGlynn, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "At RBC, we are dedicated to helping athletes succeed in sport and in life, and the RBC Olympians program is uniquely designed to do just that. RBC continues to be a proud champion of the Olympic Movement in Canada, and we look forward to cheering on our RBC Olympians on their journey to the Tokyo 2020 Games and beyond."

"When I first started with Team RBC in 2017, I was excited to gain valuable career experience and use the financial support to fill in the gaps in my training," said Melissa Humana-Parades, Tokyo 2020 RBC Olympian and Beach Volleyball World Champion. "But I quickly realized the program goes far beyond preparing us for life after sport and financial support. RBC is much more than a financial institution; they connect and build communities. And I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this program."

"RBC believed in me before anyone else, and has supported my Olympic dream since day one," said Pierce LePage, RBC Olympian and Pan American Games silver medallist. "They truly care about supporting athletes at every stage, and the RBC Olympians program reflects this."

"Who would have thought that the RBC Olympians program would include a Skateboarder? I'm beyond grateful to be a part of this program," said Matt Berger, RBC Olympian and Tokyo 2020 skateboarding hopeful. "It's a powerful feeling to be a part of Team RBC, especially knowing this team is made of Canada's greatest athletes."

2019-2021 RBC Olympians:

Name

Sport

Hometown

Aaron Brown

Athletics

Toronto, ON

Alanna Bray-Lougheed

Canoe Kayak

Oakville, ON

Alex Boisvert-Lacroix

Speed Skating

Montreal, QC

Allison Beveridge

Cycling

Calgary, AB

Amanda Rummery

Para Athletics

Edmonton, AB

Andrew Wolfe

Figure Skating

Calgary, AB

Antoine Valois-Fortier

Judo

Quebec City, QC

Ashley Lawrence

Soccer

Caledon, ON

Bismark Boeteng

Athletics

Toronto, ON

Brett Gallant

Curling

Charlottetown, PEI

Brianne Jenner

Ice Hockey

Oakville, ON

Cam Stones

Bobsleigh

Calgary, AB

Charles Phillibert-Thiboutot

Athletics

Quebec City, QC

David Johnson

Para Athletics

Victoria, BC

Diana Matheson

Soccer

Ottawa, ON

Eleanor Harvey

Fencing

Hamilton, ON

Ellie Black

Artistic Gymnastics

Halifax, NS

Erin Latimer

Para Alpine Ski

Toronto, ON

Fillah Karim

Sailing

Vancouver, BC

Gavin Smellie

Athletics

Brampton, ON

Haley Daniels

Canoe Kayak

Calgary, AB

Jackson Payne

Gymnastics

Edmonton, AB

Jacqueline Simoneau

Artistic Swimming

Ste Anne, QC

Jennifer Abel

Diving

Montreal, QC

Jennifer Hawkrigg

Snowboard

Toronto, ON

Jerome Blake

Athletics

Vancouver, BC

Jill Saulnier

Ice Hockey

Halifax, NS

John Smythe

Field Hockey

Vancouver, BC

Justin Kripps

Bobsleigh

Calgary, AB

Kate Wright

Field Hockey

Edmonton, AB

Keely Shaw

Para Cycling

Midale, SK

Kierra Smith

Swimming

Vancouver, BC

Korey Jarvis

Wrestling

Elliot Lake, ON

Kristen Kit

Rowing

St. Catharines, ON

Liam Hickey

Sledge Hockey

St John's, NF

Mandy Bujold

Boxing

Kitchener, ON

Marie-Philip Poulin

Ice Hockey

Beauceville, QC

Mark McMorris

Snowboard

Regina, SK

Matt Berger

Skateboarding

Kamloops, BC

Meaghan Mikkelson

Ice Hockey

St. Albert, AB

Megan Lukan

Rugby

Barrie, ON

Melissa Bishop

Athletics

Eganville, ON

Melissa Humana-Paredes

Beach Volleyball

Toronto, ON

Michael Tayler

Canoe Kayak

Ottawa, ON

Natasha Fox

Wrestling

Saskatoon, SK

Penny Oleksiak

Swimming

Toronto, ON

Philippe Marquis

Freestyle Skiing

Quebec City, QC

Phylicia George

Athletics

Markham, ON

Pierce LePage

Athletics

Whitby, ON

Renata Fast

Ice Hockey

Burlington, ON

RJ Barrett

Basketball

Mississauga, ON

Sam Effah

Athletics

Calgary, AB

Samantha Stewart

Wrestling

London, ON

Skylar Park

Taekwondo

Winnipeg, MB

Tyler McGregor

Sledge Hockey

Forest, ON

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Brianne Sommerville, brianne.sommerville@rbc.com, RBC Communications, 437-228-5396

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

Organization Profile

RBC

About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients...

You just read:

Team RBC welcomes 55 elite Canadian athletes to RBC Olympians program

News provided by

RBC

Oct 16, 2019, 08:00 ET