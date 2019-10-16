Team RBC welcomes 55 elite Canadian athletes to RBC Olympians program

The RBC Olympians program is a national initiative that provides support to Canadian athletes, helping them succeed in international competition, and as they transition into life after sport. In addition to much-needed financial support, the program provides athletes with opportunities to gain valuable career experience alongside flexible work arrangements. RBC Olympians also act as ambassadors, spreading the Olympic messages of teamwork, excellence, commitment and leadership to communities across Canada. Since its inception in 2002, hundreds of current and newly retired Olympians and Para athletes have benefited from the program.

As the longest standing partner of Team Canada, RBC has proudly championed the growth of the Olympic Movement since 1947. Through initiatives like RBC Training Ground and the RBC Olympians program, RBC is proud to support amateur athletes at every stage of their careers – from up and coming next-generation talent, to multi-Games Olympic medallists.

"We are very excited to welcome our new roster of RBC Olympians to the Team RBC family," said Matt McGlynn, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "At RBC, we are dedicated to helping athletes succeed in sport and in life, and the RBC Olympians program is uniquely designed to do just that. RBC continues to be a proud champion of the Olympic Movement in Canada, and we look forward to cheering on our RBC Olympians on their journey to the Tokyo 2020 Games and beyond."

"When I first started with Team RBC in 2017, I was excited to gain valuable career experience and use the financial support to fill in the gaps in my training," said Melissa Humana-Parades, Tokyo 2020 RBC Olympian and Beach Volleyball World Champion. "But I quickly realized the program goes far beyond preparing us for life after sport and financial support. RBC is much more than a financial institution; they connect and build communities. And I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this program."

"RBC believed in me before anyone else, and has supported my Olympic dream since day one," said Pierce LePage, RBC Olympian and Pan American Games silver medallist. "They truly care about supporting athletes at every stage, and the RBC Olympians program reflects this."

"Who would have thought that the RBC Olympians program would include a Skateboarder? I'm beyond grateful to be a part of this program," said Matt Berger, RBC Olympian and Tokyo 2020 skateboarding hopeful. "It's a powerful feeling to be a part of Team RBC, especially knowing this team is made of Canada's greatest athletes."

2019-2021 RBC Olympians:

Name Sport Hometown Aaron Brown Athletics Toronto, ON Alanna Bray-Lougheed Canoe Kayak Oakville, ON Alex Boisvert-Lacroix Speed Skating Montreal, QC Allison Beveridge Cycling Calgary, AB Amanda Rummery Para Athletics Edmonton, AB Andrew Wolfe Figure Skating Calgary, AB Antoine Valois-Fortier Judo Quebec City, QC Ashley Lawrence Soccer Caledon, ON Bismark Boeteng Athletics Toronto, ON Brett Gallant Curling Charlottetown, PEI Brianne Jenner Ice Hockey Oakville, ON Cam Stones Bobsleigh Calgary, AB Charles Phillibert-Thiboutot Athletics Quebec City, QC David Johnson Para Athletics Victoria, BC Diana Matheson Soccer Ottawa, ON Eleanor Harvey Fencing Hamilton, ON Ellie Black Artistic Gymnastics Halifax, NS Erin Latimer Para Alpine Ski Toronto, ON Fillah Karim Sailing Vancouver, BC Gavin Smellie Athletics Brampton, ON Haley Daniels Canoe Kayak Calgary, AB Jackson Payne Gymnastics Edmonton, AB Jacqueline Simoneau Artistic Swimming Ste Anne, QC Jennifer Abel Diving Montreal, QC Jennifer Hawkrigg Snowboard Toronto, ON Jerome Blake Athletics Vancouver, BC Jill Saulnier Ice Hockey Halifax, NS John Smythe Field Hockey Vancouver, BC Justin Kripps Bobsleigh Calgary, AB Kate Wright Field Hockey Edmonton, AB Keely Shaw Para Cycling Midale, SK Kierra Smith Swimming Vancouver, BC Korey Jarvis Wrestling Elliot Lake, ON Kristen Kit Rowing St. Catharines, ON Liam Hickey Sledge Hockey St John's, NF Mandy Bujold Boxing Kitchener, ON Marie-Philip Poulin Ice Hockey Beauceville, QC Mark McMorris Snowboard Regina, SK Matt Berger Skateboarding Kamloops, BC Meaghan Mikkelson Ice Hockey St. Albert, AB Megan Lukan Rugby Barrie, ON Melissa Bishop Athletics Eganville, ON Melissa Humana-Paredes Beach Volleyball Toronto, ON Michael Tayler Canoe Kayak Ottawa, ON Natasha Fox Wrestling Saskatoon, SK Penny Oleksiak Swimming Toronto, ON Philippe Marquis Freestyle Skiing Quebec City, QC Phylicia George Athletics Markham, ON Pierce LePage Athletics Whitby, ON Renata Fast Ice Hockey Burlington, ON RJ Barrett Basketball Mississauga, ON Sam Effah Athletics Calgary, AB Samantha Stewart Wrestling London, ON Skylar Park Taekwondo Winnipeg, MB Tyler McGregor Sledge Hockey Forest, ON

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability .

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Brianne Sommerville, brianne.sommerville@rbc.com, RBC Communications, 437-228-5396

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

