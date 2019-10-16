Team RBC welcomes 55 elite Canadian athletes to RBC Olympians program Français
Oct 16, 2019, 08:00 ET
New RBC Olympians roster includes strong contingent of Tokyo 2020 hopefuls and Olympic medal contenders
TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, 55 elite Canadian athletes were announced as part of the 2019-2021 RBC Olympians roster. The roster includes an impressive group of Tokyo 2020 hopefuls from communities across Canada, including Ellie Black (Gymnastics), Jennifer Abel (Diving), Matt Berger (Skateboarding), and Penny Oleksiak (Swimming), among others. The roster also includes RBC Training Ground program graduates Alanna Bray-Lougheed (Canoe-Kayak), Jerome Blake (Athletics), and Pierce LePage (Athletics).
The RBC Olympians program is a national initiative that provides support to Canadian athletes, helping them succeed in international competition, and as they transition into life after sport. In addition to much-needed financial support, the program provides athletes with opportunities to gain valuable career experience alongside flexible work arrangements. RBC Olympians also act as ambassadors, spreading the Olympic messages of teamwork, excellence, commitment and leadership to communities across Canada. Since its inception in 2002, hundreds of current and newly retired Olympians and Para athletes have benefited from the program.
As the longest standing partner of Team Canada, RBC has proudly championed the growth of the Olympic Movement since 1947. Through initiatives like RBC Training Ground and the RBC Olympians program, RBC is proud to support amateur athletes at every stage of their careers – from up and coming next-generation talent, to multi-Games Olympic medallists.
"We are very excited to welcome our new roster of RBC Olympians to the Team RBC family," said Matt McGlynn, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "At RBC, we are dedicated to helping athletes succeed in sport and in life, and the RBC Olympians program is uniquely designed to do just that. RBC continues to be a proud champion of the Olympic Movement in Canada, and we look forward to cheering on our RBC Olympians on their journey to the Tokyo 2020 Games and beyond."
"When I first started with Team RBC in 2017, I was excited to gain valuable career experience and use the financial support to fill in the gaps in my training," said Melissa Humana-Parades, Tokyo 2020 RBC Olympian and Beach Volleyball World Champion. "But I quickly realized the program goes far beyond preparing us for life after sport and financial support. RBC is much more than a financial institution; they connect and build communities. And I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this program."
"RBC believed in me before anyone else, and has supported my Olympic dream since day one," said Pierce LePage, RBC Olympian and Pan American Games silver medallist. "They truly care about supporting athletes at every stage, and the RBC Olympians program reflects this."
"Who would have thought that the RBC Olympians program would include a Skateboarder? I'm beyond grateful to be a part of this program," said Matt Berger, RBC Olympian and Tokyo 2020 skateboarding hopeful. "It's a powerful feeling to be a part of Team RBC, especially knowing this team is made of Canada's greatest athletes."
2019-2021 RBC Olympians:
|
Name
|
Sport
|
Hometown
|
Aaron Brown
|
Athletics
|
Toronto, ON
|
Alanna Bray-Lougheed
|
Canoe Kayak
|
Oakville, ON
|
Alex Boisvert-Lacroix
|
Speed Skating
|
Montreal, QC
|
Allison Beveridge
|
Cycling
|
Calgary, AB
|
Amanda Rummery
|
Para Athletics
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Andrew Wolfe
|
Figure Skating
|
Calgary, AB
|
Antoine Valois-Fortier
|
Judo
|
Quebec City, QC
|
Ashley Lawrence
|
Soccer
|
Caledon, ON
|
Bismark Boeteng
|
Athletics
|
Toronto, ON
|
Brett Gallant
|
Curling
|
Charlottetown, PEI
|
Brianne Jenner
|
Ice Hockey
|
Oakville, ON
|
Cam Stones
|
Bobsleigh
|
Calgary, AB
|
Charles Phillibert-Thiboutot
|
Athletics
|
Quebec City, QC
|
David Johnson
|
Para Athletics
|
Victoria, BC
|
Diana Matheson
|
Soccer
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Eleanor Harvey
|
Fencing
|
Hamilton, ON
|
Ellie Black
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
Halifax, NS
|
Erin Latimer
|
Para Alpine Ski
|
Toronto, ON
|
Fillah Karim
|
Sailing
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Gavin Smellie
|
Athletics
|
Brampton, ON
|
Haley Daniels
|
Canoe Kayak
|
Calgary, AB
|
Jackson Payne
|
Gymnastics
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Jacqueline Simoneau
|
Artistic Swimming
|
Ste Anne, QC
|
Jennifer Abel
|
Diving
|
Montreal, QC
|
Jennifer Hawkrigg
|
Snowboard
|
Toronto, ON
|
Jerome Blake
|
Athletics
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Jill Saulnier
|
Ice Hockey
|
Halifax, NS
|
John Smythe
|
Field Hockey
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Justin Kripps
|
Bobsleigh
|
Calgary, AB
|
Kate Wright
|
Field Hockey
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Keely Shaw
|
Para Cycling
|
Midale, SK
|
Kierra Smith
|
Swimming
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Korey Jarvis
|
Wrestling
|
Elliot Lake, ON
|
Kristen Kit
|
Rowing
|
St. Catharines, ON
|
Liam Hickey
|
Sledge Hockey
|
St John's, NF
|
Mandy Bujold
|
Boxing
|
Kitchener, ON
|
Marie-Philip Poulin
|
Ice Hockey
|
Beauceville, QC
|
Mark McMorris
|
Snowboard
|
Regina, SK
|
Matt Berger
|
Skateboarding
|
Kamloops, BC
|
Meaghan Mikkelson
|
Ice Hockey
|
St. Albert, AB
|
Megan Lukan
|
Rugby
|
Barrie, ON
|
Melissa Bishop
|
Athletics
|
Eganville, ON
|
Melissa Humana-Paredes
|
Beach Volleyball
|
Toronto, ON
|
Michael Tayler
|
Canoe Kayak
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Natasha Fox
|
Wrestling
|
Saskatoon, SK
|
Penny Oleksiak
|
Swimming
|
Toronto, ON
|
Philippe Marquis
|
Freestyle Skiing
|
Quebec City, QC
|
Phylicia George
|
Athletics
|
Markham, ON
|
Pierce LePage
|
Athletics
|
Whitby, ON
|
Renata Fast
|
Ice Hockey
|
Burlington, ON
|
RJ Barrett
|
Basketball
|
Mississauga, ON
|
Sam Effah
|
Athletics
|
Calgary, AB
|
Samantha Stewart
|
Wrestling
|
London, ON
|
Skylar Park
|
Taekwondo
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Tyler McGregor
|
Sledge Hockey
|
Forest, ON



