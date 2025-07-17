RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for July 2025 Français

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Jul 17, 2025, 09:05 ET

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced July 2025 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

CUSIP

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.055

74933L100

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.060

74932K103

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQN

$0.040

749367108

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQO

$0.040

749377107

RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQP

$0.040

74936K109

RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQQ

$0.048

74938H104

RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQR

$0.050

74939C104

RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQS

$0.030

74936X101

RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQT

$0.030

75528T101

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.050

74935C108

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.040

749385100

RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.055

749334108

RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQQ

$0.072

75528N104

RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQR

$0.073

75528M106

RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQS

$0.070

75529R104

RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RQT

$0.055

74939J109

RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQN

$0.060

75529C107

RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQN.U

$0.044

75529C206

RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQO

$0.050

749331104

RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQO.U

$0.037

749331203

RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQP

$0.050

749332102

RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQP.U

$0.037

749332201

RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQQ

$0.060

749333100

RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQQ.U

$0.044

749333209

RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQR

$0.062

74936W103

RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQR.U

$0.046

74936W202

RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQS

$0.045

749322103

RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQS.U

$0.033

749322202

RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQT

$0.055

74938M103

RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQT.U

$0.040

74938M202

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.035

75526D108

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.110

74934P100

RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

RUST

$0.140

74938L105

RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF

RUDB

$0.030

75528Q107

RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUDB.U

$0.022

75528Q115

RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF

RDBH

$0.030

74938B107

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.070

74934F102

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.051

74934F201

RBC AAA CLO (CAD Hedged) ETF

RCLO

$0.086

74937F109

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.110

74934A103

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.105

74930H102

RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF

RCDC

$0.128

75526J105

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.115

75525D109

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.035

74930L103

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.026

74930L202

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.035

74933A104

RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF

RUDC

$0.115

74938C105

RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

RUDC.U

$0.085

74938C204

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.055

75528P109

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.040

75528P208

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.045

74935D106

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.095

74932V208

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.070

74932V109

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.090

74933B102

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.095

74931R109

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.070

74931R208

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.090

74932R108

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.130

74932U101

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.096

74932U200

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUQN.U, RUQO.U, RUQP.U, RUQQ.U, RUQR.U, RUQS.U, RUQT.U, RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on July 24, 2025, will receive distributions payable on July 31, 2025.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2025 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMGB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2025 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMCB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2025 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "U.S. TMCB ETFs"), do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

The Canadian TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2030 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Canadian TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Canadian TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF, RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF, and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index, Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the ETFs.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $693 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:
Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Organization Profile

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Related Organization(s)

RBC