Team of 126 Canadian athletes set to compete at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - A team of 126 athletes, including competition partners, will represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday.

A team of 126 athletes, including competition partners, will represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Canada will compete in 18 sports in Paris: wheelchair basketball (24 athletes), Para swimming (22), Para athletics (20), sitting volleyball (12), wheelchair rugby (12), Para cycling (7), goalball (6), boccia (5, including one competition partner), Para canoe (3), Para equestrian (3), Para triathlon (3), wheelchair fencing (3), Para archery (1), Para badminton (1), Para judo (1), Para rowing (1), Para table tennis (1), and wheelchair tennis (1).

A dedicated team of 117 coaches and National Sport Organization (NSO) support staff will be working with the athletes in Paris. Canada will send a total delegation of 336 people, including athletes, coaches, NSO support staff, CPC staff and support team members.

"What a tremendous team of 126 athletes," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "This is such an accomplished team, with so many experienced athletes and exciting newcomers. The Paralympic Games is the pinnacle of sport, and each athlete should be immensely proud to be a Paralympian and reach this stage. There are going to be so many wonderful and compelling performances through the 11 days of competition in Paris as we see how greatness moves our Canadian athletes. I encourage all of Canada to celebrate this team!"

"The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is going to be a landmark Games for the Paralympic Movement, and an incredible showcase of sporting excellence, disability pride, and the radical power of inclusion," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Congratulations to all 126 athletes for being selected for the Paris team; they are all wonderful ambassadors for Paralympic sport and Canadian sport. I am so proud to lead this team alongside my co-chef Karolina, and together we cannot wait to cheer on and support each and every single athlete in Paris."

About the Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team:

The roster includes 87 Paralympians

Four athletes will be competing at their sixth Paralympic Games: Pat Anderson (wheelchair basketball), Brent Lakatos (Para athletics), Cindy Ouellet (four in wheelchair basketball and one in Para nordic skiing), and Mike Whitehead (wheelchair rugby)

(wheelchair basketball), (Para athletics), (four in wheelchair basketball and one in Para nordic skiing), and (wheelchair rugby) An additional five Paralympians will be at their fifth Games in Paris : Amy Burk (goalball), Bo Hedges (wheelchair basketball), Trevor Hirschfield (wheelchair rugby), Travis Murao (wheelchair rugby), and Katarina Roxon (Para swimming)

: (goalball), (wheelchair basketball), (wheelchair rugby), (wheelchair rugby), and (Para swimming) 39 athletes will be making their Paralympic debuts. At age 47, Para table tennis player Peter Isherwood is the oldest debutant.

is the oldest debutant. A total of 26 Paralympic medallists will be competing in Paris

This includes 12 multi-medallists: Brent Lakatos (11 medals), Aurelie Rivard (10), Pat Anderson (4), Mike Whitehead (3), and eight others with two medals ( Charles Moreau , Danielle Dorris , Katarina Roxon , Nicolas-Guy Turbide , Stefan Daniel , Bo Hedges , Trevor Hirschfield , and Travis Murao )

(11 medals), (10), (4), (3), and eight others with two medals ( , , , , , , , and ) Fourteen medallists are returning from Tokyo 2020: Zach Gingras , Marissa Papaconstantinou , Brent Lakatos , Greg Stewart , Nate Riech , Kate O'Brien , Keely Shaw , Priscilla Gagne , Danielle Dorris , Aurelie Rivard , Sabrina Duchesne , Katarina Roxon , Nicolas-Guy Turbide , and Stefan Daniel

2020: , , , , , , , , , , , , , and 10 athletes are Paralympic champions: Aurelie Rivard , Katarina Roxon , and Danielle Dorris in Para swimming, Nate Riech , Greg Stewart , and Brent Lakatos in Para athletics, and Pat Anderson , Bo Hedges , Chad Jassman , and Tyler Miller in wheelchair basketball

, , and in Para swimming, , , and in Para athletics, and , , , and in wheelchair basketball Four athletes on the roster competed at the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games: Pat Anderson , Yuka Chokyu (wheelchair tennis, now competing in Para badminton), Lance Cryderman (boccia; he is making his Paralympic return 24 years after his debut), and Ruth Sylvie Morel (wheelchair fencing)

2000 Paralympic Games: , Yuka Chokyu (wheelchair tennis, now competing in Para badminton), (boccia; he is making his Paralympic return 24 years after his debut), and (wheelchair fencing) Four athletes have competed in other sports at the Paralympic Games: Yuka Chokyu (a three-Paralympian in wheelchair tennis, making her Para badminton debut), Nathan Clement (a 2016 Paralympian in Para swimming, making his Para cycling debut), Cindy Ouellet (a four-time wheelchair basketball Paralympian, she also is a 2018 Paralympian in Para nordic skiing), and Mel Pemble (competed at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Para alpine skiing, making her Para cycling debut in Paris )

(a 2016 Paralympian in Para swimming, making his Para cycling debut), (a four-time wheelchair basketball Paralympian, she also is a 2018 Paralympian in Para nordic skiing), and (competed at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Para alpine skiing, making her Para cycling debut in ) The oldest and youngest members of the team will share a birthday during the Games in Paris , on September 2 . Wheelchair fencer Ruth Sylvie Morel , headed to her fourth Paralympic Games at 67 years old will turn 68, while the youngest team member is Para swimming's Reid Maxwell , 16 years old turning 17.

, on . Wheelchair fencer , headed to her fourth Paralympic Games at 67 years old will turn 68, while the youngest team member is Para swimming's , 16 years old turning 17. The roster includes 69 female-identifying athletes, 56 male-identifying athletes, and one athlete who uses they/them pronouns

Nine provinces are represented: Ontario (45 athletes), Quebec (21), British Columbia (21), Alberta (18), Saskatchewan (10), New Brunswick (5), Manitoba (2), Prince Edward Island (1), and Newfoundland & Labrador (1), with an additional two overseas athletes.

As the official broadcaster of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, CBC/Radio-Canada will provide extensive coverage across its multiple platforms, showcasing the performances of Paralympians to audiences nationwide. Audiences can tune in for CBC/Radio-Canada's coverage of Paris 2024 from August 28 to September 8 on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC's Paris 2024 website (cbc.ca/paris2024) and the CBC Paris 2024 app in English and on ICI TÉLÉ, ICI TOU.TV, Radio-Canada.ca/paris2024, and on the Radio-Canada Paralympiques app in French.

Canadians can show their support for the Canadian Paralympic Team and inclusive, accessible sport through the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's IGNITE the Light campaign. IGNITE the Light is aiming to raise $1 million for Para sport development in Canada by filling a virtual stadium with national pride and encouragement. Supporters can purchase a virtual seat for $25, with donors receiving a unique and personalized virtual seat in the form of a customized graphic to share across their social media platforms. The campaign, running through the end of the Paralympic Games, has currently raised more than $179,000. To purchase your seat, please visit Paralympic.ca/IGNITE.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games kick off in 15 days with the Opening Ceremony on August 28. Competition commences August 29 and runs through till the final day, September 8.

MEDIA NOTES

Bios of each athlete named to the Canadian Paralympic Team can be accessed HERE.

Photos will be available daily during the Games for editorial use only at Photos.Paralympic.ca

Media interviews with athletes during the Games can be requested through each sport's media attaché. CLICK HERE for the list.

Press releases will be sent daily during the Games recapping the day's results and previewing the next day of competition. Flash quotes will be available each day.

