TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The 33rd annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place on October 6, bringing together 55,000 participants and volunteers, including 13,000 Team CIBC members who laced up their shoes at 53 Run sites from coast-to-coast-to-coast. This year, over $15M was raised, including $2.5M by Team CIBC. The funds raised will continue to be invested in ground-breaking breast cancer research and compassionate support programs to improve treatment, prevention, detection, diagnosis, wellness and survivorship and ensure those living with breast cancer live longer, fuller lives.

CIBC team members across the country joined their communities on October 6 for the annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising over $2.5 million this year. (CNW Group/CIBC)

"As thousands of Canadians laced up their shoes this past Sunday, there was a sense of determination in the air as we raised critically important funds to support this cause that hits home for so many us. Thank you to our team members, clients, and loved ones who ran, walked, and cheered in support of this crucial cause," said Richard Jardim, CIO and Executive Vice-President, Technology, CIBC.

For nearly three decades, Team CIBC has been proud to run alongside our fellow Canadians and incredible partners at the Canadian Cancer Society to support people with breast cancer. The increased awareness, research, and improved treatment has resulted in the breast cancer death rate being cut nearly in half since the mid-1980s.

"We are so proud of the turnout for this year's Run and the impact the funds raised will have in helping those experiencing breast cancer, today or in the future," says Anna Goncalves, Senior Vice-President, HR Advisory, Workforce Transformation & Leadership, CIBC.

This year marked Team CIBC's 28th year as title sponsor of the CIBC Run for the Cure, raising $64.5M to date for breast cancer research, treatment, education, and support programs across the nation. Until October 31, you can still make a difference by sharing a message of hope to show your support to someone special. CIBC Foundation will donate $10 to the Canadian Cancer Society on your behalf for every message sent.

"Thank you to our long-time partner CIBC and its community of employees, friends and family for another impactful year of raising funds for vital breast cancer research and support programs," says Laurie Benner, Interim Vice President, Signature Programs, Canadian Cancer Society. "The success of this year's event reaffirms our belief that when we come together, we can make life better today and transform the future of cancer forever."

Thank you for helping to raise funds that will enable important research and support programs that make a real, lasting difference for people experiencing breast cancer.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Devika Goberdhan, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, [email protected]