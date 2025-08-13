TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - August 13, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) -- CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced a risk rating change and that it intends to terminate the CIBC Multi-Asset Global Balanced Private Pool, CIBC Multi-Asset Global Balanced Income Private Pool, and Renaissance Optimal Inflation Opportunities Portfolio (the "Funds") on or about November 28, 2025 (the "Termination Date"). The decision to terminate the Funds was made due to their relatively small asset size.

Effective immediately, no further purchases for units of the Funds will be accepted. Redemption requests for the Funds will be accepted until the close of business on Termination Date. Any units still held by unitholders as of the Termination Date will be subject to a mandatory redemption. Prior to the Termination Date, CAM will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell or convert the assets of each Fund to cash and, after paying or making adequate provision for all of the Funds' liabilities, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of each Fund pro rata among unitholders of record of the applicable Fund based on the class net asset value per unit.

In accordance with securities legislation, further details of the terminations will be sent to unitholders of the Funds no less than 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

CAM encourages all unitholders to consult with their advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications of the terminations and to determine the solution that best suits their investment needs and personal situation.

Risk rating change

CAM is changing the risk rating for Renaissance Diversified Income Fund. The change will be reflected in the renewal of the Renaissance Investments family of funds, Axiom Portfolios, CIBC Private Pools, CIBC Fixed Income Pools, CIBC Fixed Income Funds and CIBC Alternative Mutual Funds Simplified Prospectus, effective on or about August 13, 2025.

The new risk rating was determined in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. No changes have been made to the investment objectives, investment strategies or management of the affected mutual fund. CAM reviews the risk rating for each fund at least annually and adjusts whenever the existing investment risk level is no longer appropriate.

Name Previous risk rating New risk rating Renaissance Diversified

Income Fund Low to Medium Medium

