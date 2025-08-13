TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) -- CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced that it will terminate the CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund and the CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund (the "Funds") on November 28, 2025 (the "Termination Date"), in accordance with the Funds' investment objectives.

Effective immediately, except in limited circumstances, no further purchases for units of the Funds (including ETF Series units) will be accepted. Redemption requests for units of the Funds will be accepted until the close of business on the Termination Date. Any units still held by unitholders as of the Termination Date will be subject to a mandatory redemption.

The ETF Series units of the CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund (CBOE: CTBA) and the CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund (CBOE: CTUC.U) are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe") at CAM's request, and trading to cease following market close on or about November 26, 2025.

Prior to the Termination Date, CAM will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell or convert the assets of each Fund to cash and, after paying or making adequate provision for all of the Funds' liabilities, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of each Fund pro rata among unitholders of record of the applicable Fund based on the series net asset value per unit.

CAM will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final valuation for the ETF Series units of the Funds.

CAM encourages all unitholders to consult with their advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications of the terminations and to determine the solution that best suits their investment needs and personal situation.

