Team CIBC Rides Together to Raise Funds to Support Pediatric Cancer Research in 26th edition of Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau

This year marked CIBC's 16th year as title partner of the Tour, with the bank having now raised over $10 million since 2006 for the Charles-Bruneau Foundation and its mission to give all children with cancer the best chances of recovery.

"For over 30 years, the Charles-Bruneau Foundation has maintained its unwavering dedication towards improving the lives of children living with cancer and Team CIBC is proud to once again ride alongside them to support their ambition to give all children with cancer the best chances of recovery," said Rosa Trunzo, Vice-President, Quebec Region at CIBC. "On behalf of CIBC, thank you to everyone who participated, donated, and supported this year's Tour. Together, we continue to make progress towards our goal to create a future where no where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis."

"The Charles-Bruneau Foundation is extremely grateful for the support we've received from the CIBC community over the past 16 years. Again this year, not only cyclists but also their colleagues and clients worked hard to raise funds and promote awareness all across the province. Thank you for contributing to our mission of providing all children with cancer in Quebec with the best chance for recovery," said Rébecca Dumont, Executive Director of the Charles-Bruneau Foundation.

In addition to the Charles-Bruneau Foundation, CIBC continues to support a wide variety of cancer organizations in Quebec including La Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine, La Fondation du CHU de Quebec, and MUHC, which deliver cancer research, treatment, screening, and diagnosis; as well as wellness, survivorship, and patient support programs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through the CIBC Foundation and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Josh Burleton, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-304-2712 / [email protected]