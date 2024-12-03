TD is joining as a Canadian partner of Priceless Planet Coalition, pledging to help fund the restoration of up to 30,000 trees in B.C. when cardholders go paperless

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank is joining Mastercard's global Priceless Planet Coalition initiative to support a local Canadian project, helping restore trees in British Columbia. For each eligible MBNA (a division of TD Bank) credit cardholder who switches from paper to e-statements starting on October 24, 2024 until January 15, 2025, TD Bank will make a donation in support of the Priceless Planet Coalition to help restore trees in the Thompson Watershed of British Columbia, an area deeply impacted by recent wildfires, up to a total of 30,000 trees.*

"We are so proud to partner with Mastercard on this initiative and it feels like a natural fit as TD believes sustainability is important', says Jennifer Bishop, Vice President and Executive Journey Product Owner, TD Bank. "As an organization, we aim to enrich and support the communities in which we live and work. We believe Mastercard's Priceless Planet Coalition can help connect customers across the country to such an important program."

"We're grateful to have the support of TD, MBNA and its customers in helping to support our work with the Priceless Planet Coalition initiative in Canada," said Diane Miquelon, Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions, Mastercard, Canada. "Our goal is to create solutions that allow people to be inspired by the positive impact they can have, and now we can help bring that home to our own Canadian communities."

The Mastercard-led Priceless Planet Coalition engages over 150 corporate partners in supporting over 19 tree restoration projects across six continents. This is done together with climate science and forest restoration experts, Conservation International, and World Resources Institute.

More than simply planting trees, the initiative aims to reinforce a restoration model that's focused on re-growing forests in places with significant need. In total, the Priceless Planet Coalition aims to restore 100 million trees globally.

To help plan and execute this project, Conservation International and World Resources Institute will work with Tree Canada, the local tree-planting partner for Priceless Planet Coalition in Canada.

The Priceless Planet Coalition is part of Mastercard's commitment to leverage the scale and scope of its business, technology and partnerships to help act on climate change. It unites the efforts of individuals, businesses and corporate partners, giving consumers and brands alike a way to support shared long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth.

*Terms and conditions: Campaign started on October 24th, 2024, and ends on the earlier of January 15th, 2025 or when the maximum aggregate donation of $120,000 CAD is reached ("Promotion Period"). For each MBNA customer that opts into paperless statements during the Promotion Period using the link in the email and completing the steps on the landing page, $4 CAD will be donated to Tree Canada, a Canadian charity and tree restoration partner in support of the Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition. Mastercard launched the Priceless Planet Coalition to unite and help support the efforts of individuals, businesses, and corporate partners to fund the restoration of 100 million trees globally. The approximate cost of restoring one tree in Tree Canada's project location is $4 CAD. Learn more about the Priceless Planet Coalition at pricelessplanet.org and Tree Canada at treecanada.ca.

