New TD survey reveals nearly a third of Gen Z still unclear on TFSAs, potentially missing out on long-term, tax-free growth

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - As tax refunds land in Canadians' bank accounts, a new TD survey reveals that Gen Z is leading the charge when it comes to investing their returns—but many may be leaving money on the table.

According to the survey, three-quarters (76 per cent) of Gen Z Canadians expecting a tax return this year say they plan to invest it, outpacing both Millennials (60 per cent) and Gen X (48 per cent). Yet despite this enthusiasm, only half (51 per cent) say they have a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) and among those that don't, nearly one-third (30 per cent) say it's because they don't understand how it works – a knowledge gap that could potentially be costing them valuable growth opportunities.

"A TFSA isn't just a savings account—it's a gateway to long-term, tax-free growth," says Pat Giles, Vice President, Saving & Investing Journey at TD. "For young Canadians, the earlier you start, the more powerful the impact. Even small, consistent contributions can build serious financial confidence over time, making sure your money is working as hard as you are."

Economic pressures are pushing Canadians to rethink their financial and investment strategies.

TD's survey also finds that 90 per cent of Canadians are shifting their financial strategies in response to external pressures—like inflation and rising costs of living. Two-thirds (67 per cent) say those pressures are directly impacting how they'll use their tax refund this year.

Among Canadians expecting a tax return:

53 per cent plan to invest their refund in their future;

plan to invest their refund in their future; 44 per cent will contribute to a TFSA;

will contribute to a TFSA; 31 per cent will add to an RRSP.

But among those without a TFSA, the barriers are clear:

51 per cent say they don't have enough money to contribute;

say they don't have enough money to contribute; 20 per cent cite confusion about how TFSAs work;

cite confusion about how TFSAs work; 14 per cent prefer other savings vehicles.

Giles emphasizes that a TFSA doesn't require a big upfront investment. "You don't need thousands of dollars to get started. Even small contributions add up and they grow tax-free. Speaking with a TD Personal Banker can help make it feel manageable and aligned to your financial goals."

TFSAs: More than a piggy bank

Current TFSA holders are using the account in diverse ways:

29 per cent use it for both short-term savings and long-term investing;

use it for both short-term savings and long-term investing; 28 per cent focus on long-term growth (e.g., retirement);

focus on long-term growth (e.g., retirement); 21 per cent prioritize tax-efficient investing;

prioritize tax-efficient investing; 18 per cent use it as a short-term savings tool.

Understanding your investing options

No matter how Canadians are looking to invest in their future, having the right information is key to making confident financial decisions. TD offers a range of tools and resources to help Canadians learn more about TFSAs and other investment options including:

Booking an appointment with a TD Personal Banker for personalized guidance on saving and investing strategies.

Using TD Goal Builder, where a TD Personal Banker can provide personalized investment advice to help customers work toward their financial goals.

The TD Ready Advice Hub which has information and articles available on a variety of financial topics and investing.

With tax season in full swing, the message is clear: Gen Z is ready to take control of their financial future—but understanding the tools available is key to making the most of every dollar.

