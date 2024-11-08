Beginning on November 7, the contest will feature a grand prize of 10 million Aeroplan points

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - To continue its celebration of a historic 10-year milestone as the primary credit card issuer for Aeroplan, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is announcing a contest with over 285,000 prizes of Aeroplan points, including a grand prize of 10 million Aeroplan points. In addition, 10 prizes of 1 million Aeroplan points each are available to be awarded.

The contest celebrates the anniversary of the partnership between TD and Aeroplan since January 2014, which has seen over 1 million Canadians earn over 300 billion points and travel to over 1,800 destinations worldwide with Air Canada and 45+ partners. TD and Aeroplan are excited about the number and size of several of the prizes, which could help winners get closer to their travel goals.

About the contest:

The TD Aeroplan 10th Anniversary Contest will begin on November 7, 2024 at 12:01 AM EST , and run until November 16, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST

will begin on at , and run until at The contest is open to the primary cardholders of eligible TD Aeroplan credit cards which are active and in good standing

For complete contest rules, prizing and a chance to enter, visit TDAeroplanContest.td.com

"We know how much Canadians love to travel, and Aeroplan points may help their travel dreams become more attainable," said Tim Elgar, Vice President, Partnerships & Loyalty at TD. "Whether you are earning points towards a major getaway or prefer to use them more frequently towards merchandise or gift cards via the Aeroplan eStore, we're proud to offer our TD Aeroplan Credit Cardholders a chance to enter this contest."

Where could 10 million Aeroplan points take you?

10 million Aeroplan points is enough for up to 57 round-trip economy flights from Montreal to Porto, or up to 55 round-trip economy flights from Vancouver to Singapore. Even the ten second prize winners of 1 million Aeroplan points would have enough for up to 6 round-trip economy flights from Toronto to Delhi!1

"A contest of this size and magnitude is the most fitting way to celebrate the 10 years of exceptional value and exclusive travel benefits delivered to Aeroplan members through our partnership with TD," said Pierre-Jean Mayol, Senior Director, Financial Institutions and Travel Partners at Aeroplan. "Together with TD, our shared offering has delivered the ultimate travel companion for our members, and we can't wait to see where Aeroplan members will travel to next."

1 Taxes and third-party charges may apply. Based on the Aeroplan Flight Reward Chart. Points displayed on the Aeroplan Flight Reward Chart represent estimated ranges for one-way travel and are provided for informational purposes only. Seats are subject to availability. For flight rewards including travel with a partner airline, a partner booking fee will apply. For complete details on the Aeroplan program, please visit: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/aeroplan.html#/

