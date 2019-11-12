TD Bank Group Invests $1 million in JA Canada for Financial Literacy Programs

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - JA Canada is pleased to celebrate Financial Literacy Month by announcing a renewed partnership with TD Bank Group. The long-standing partnership has been renewed for 3 years, with TD providing a donation of $1 million dollars, making them the National Financial Literacy partner of JA Canada.

TD's commitment will support the delivery of the Dollars With Sense program across Canada. The Dollars With Sense program - designed for youth in Grades 7 to 9 - teaches how to differentiate between wants and needs; to understand the factors that influence their buying decisions; make informed consumer decisions; calculate the cost of credit; prepare a budget; and be a safe online shopper.

Volunteers from local business communities work in collaboration with classroom teachers to teach students practical financial literacy concepts using a variety of learning methods – including hands-on activities, classroom discussions, games and e-learning. Volunteers also share their personal experiences to help students understand how these lessons apply to the real world.

"We're very grateful to TD for their ongoing commitment to JA. Their support will benefit tens of thousands of young people, helping them to learn fundamental financial literacy skills that will set them up for lifelong success," said Scott Hillier, President and CEO at JA Canada. "Through past research, we know that students who participate in a JA program save more, borrow less, and do better financially than the average Canadian."

"We're excited to continue working with Junior Achievement as part of our corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment," says Andrea Barrack, Global Head of Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD. "In a recent study from the TD Financial Health Index, we found that 4-in-10 Canadians are struggling with some or all aspects of their finances. Most are still unsure about what to do or where to turn for the right information. This initiative is one way we can help fill that gap, and help kids improve their financial literacy earlier on in life."

For more information on JA's programs visit http://jacanada.org/program-overview.

ABOUT JA CANADA:

As the largest youth business education organization in Canada, JA works in partnership with educators, volunteers and businesses to teach students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Since 1955, JA has educated and inspired more than 5,000,000 Canadian youth, giving them the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in school, business and life.

SOURCE JA Canada

For further information: Karen Gallant, Vice-President, Programs & Charter Services, kgallant@jacanada.org, 647-435-1113