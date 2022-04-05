TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) today announced the launch of U.S. dollar denominated units of the TD Exchange-Traded Funds listed below (collectively, the "US$ ETFs"). This launch is part of an ongoing commitment at TDAM to provide clients with access to one of the broadest investment offerings in Canada and supports investors who are seeking flexibility in their portfolios and who are increasingly attracted to the growth potential of the U.S. market. These US$ ETFs will provide investors with access to U.S. and global markets using U.S. dollars, enabling them to avoid currency conversion fees.

Each of the US$ ETFs offer significant exposure to U.S. dollar denominated securities in their underlying portfolios and are among our most popular and innovative strategies:



Existing CAD

Series Ticker New USD

Series Ticker TD Active Global Enhanced

Dividend ETF TGED TGED.U





TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend

ETF TUED TUED.U





TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index

ETF TDOC TDOC.U





TD Global Technology Leaders

Index ETF TEC TEC.U





TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU TPU.U

For more details about the US$ ETFs, visit www.td.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange- traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto- Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $453 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2021 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]