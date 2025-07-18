TORONTO, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF (Ticker: TCBN, the "Terminating ETF" or the "TD ETF"), today announced its intention to voluntarily terminate the TD ETF on or about October 24, 2025 (the "Termination Date").

Effective July 22, 2025, no further direct subscriptions by authorized participants for units of the Terminating ETF will be accepted by TDAM.

Units of the Terminating ETF are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at the request of TDAM and cease trading following market close on or about Wednesday, October 22, 2025, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Unitholders may continue to buy or sell units of the Terminating ETF on the TSX until the units are delisted.

Prior to the Termination Date, TDAM will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of the Terminating ETF to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations of the Terminating ETF, TDAM will, on or about the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of the Terminating ETF on a pro rata basis among the unitholders of record on the Termination Date based on the net asset value per unit of the Terminating ETF.

TDAM will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of the Terminating ETF. Further details of the termination will be mailed to unitholders of the Terminating ETF at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Global Carbon Credit Index (CA NTR) ("Index") and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $496 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2025, for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

