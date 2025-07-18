TORONTO, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds and TD Managed Assets Program ("TD MAP") Portfolios (collectively, the "Funds"), today announced fund mergers and terminations, as indicated below.

Fund Mergers

Effective on or about October 24, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), TDAM will merge each of the Discontinuing Funds (the "Discontinuing Funds") into each of the corresponding Continuing Funds (the "Continuing Funds") as indicated in the table below, on a tax-deferred basis (collectively, the "Mergers").

TD FundSmart Managed Portfolios Mergers

Discontinuing Fund Continuing Fund TD FundSmart Managed Aggressive Growth Portfolio TD Managed Aggressive Growth Portfolio TD FundSmart Managed Balanced Growth Portfolio TD Managed Balanced Growth Portfolio TD FundSmart Managed Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio TD Managed Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio

The decision to merge the TD FundSmart Managed Portfolios will further optimize portfolio management efficiency within TDAM's managed portfolio programs. TDAM believes the Mergers are in the best interests of the Discontinuing Funds.

The Independent Review Committee of each of the Discontinuing Funds considered the Mergers and after determining that they achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Discontinuing Funds provided a positive recommendation in respect of each of the Mergers.

None of the Discontinuing Funds or Continuing Funds will bear any of the costs or expenses of the Mergers. Such costs will be borne by TDAM.

Securityholders of each Discontinuing Fund will receive units of the equivalent series of the respective Continuing Fund, determined on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Each Discontinuing Fund will be wound up as soon as reasonably possible following its merger.

Securityholders may redeem or switch their holdings of a Discontinuing Fund until market close on the Effective Date.

Termination of certain TD Mutual Funds

Effective on or about October 24, 2025, TDAM will terminate the following funds (the "Terminating Funds"):

TD Global Conservative Opportunities Fund

TD Global Balanced Opportunities Fund

Effective today, the Terminating Funds will no longer accept additional purchases, including purchases made through Pre-Authorized Purchase Plans and Pre-Authorized Contribution Plans. Securityholders may redeem or switch their holdings of a Terminating Fund for settlement on, or prior to, market close on October 24, 2025. TDAM will not charge securityholders any short-term trading fees, sales charges or other fees related to transactions involving the Terminating Funds.

On or about October 24, 2025, TDAM will liquidate the holdings of the Terminating Funds at fair market value, determine distributions and distribute the net assets to securityholders.

If a Terminating Fund is held in a non-registered account, redemptions of securities from the termination will be treated as a taxable disposition and may result in capital gains or losses. There will be no immediate tax implication of the redemption of securities from the Terminating Fund if held within a registered plan.

A notice will be sent to each securityholder of the Terminating Funds and Discontinuing Funds regarding the mergers and terminations at least 60 days prior to these changes taking effect.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Mutual Funds and TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $496 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]