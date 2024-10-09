Fans with an eligible TD Credit Card will get 10% back as a statement credit on eligible concessions and exclusive arena entry to Rogers Arena through Priority Line Access at Gate 7

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Calling all hockey fans! With the 2024/25 NHL season around the corner, TD Bank Group (TD) is making puck drop at Rogers Arena even more exciting with great perks for eligible TD Credit Cardholders.

The 2024/25 season will be the seventh that TD is a sponsor of the Vancouver Canucks, and this year, the in-arena experience is leveling up!

Eligible TD Credit Cardholders will get Priority Line Access at Gate 7 at Rogers Arena* during 2024/25 Canucks regular season and playoff home games played between October 9, 2024 and July 31, 2025. This exclusive perk offers eligible TD Credit Cardholders, plus a guest and any accompanying minors, priority arena entry access just by showing their eligible TD Credit Card and game day ticket at the gate.

That's not all. Eligible TD Credit Cardholders will also get 10% back as a statement credit† on eligible food and beverage concession purchases in-arena at Rogers Arena during regular season and playoff home games.

"Hockey nights are about sharing energy, excitement, and the moments that bring people together. At TD, we're thrilled to offer our customers exclusive perks to make their time at Vancouver Canucks home games even more special especially when they're enjoying them with family and friends," said Meg McKee, Executive Vice President, Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty and Personal Lending, TD. "Whether you're watching warmups rink-side, or enjoying the action from your seat, Rogers Arena is the go-to place for fans to enjoy a dynamic atmosphere and great food, all while taking in the thrill of game day as they cheer their Canucks on."

This season, there are plenty of chances for fans to take advantage of these perks and make the most of their time at Rogers Arena with family and friends. A handful of TD-presented Canucks games make for unforgettable experiences for every fan, including the Canucks Home Opener.

"When it comes to ensuring Canucks fans have the best possible experience, we're always looking to bring more value to those who join us at Rogers Arena," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "This season with so many incredible moments on the horizon, we're excited to team up with TD as an official loyalty partner to bring eligible customers enhanced access and unique perks that make each game even more special."

To learn more and for full offer terms and conditions about these exclusive TD Credit Cardholder perks, visit cards.td.com/canucksfanoffer.

Let's Go Canucks!

*Available to all cardholders (primary and additional) of TD® Aeroplan® Visa Platinum*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa* Business, TD First Class Travel® Visa Infinite*, TD Platinum Travel Visa*, TD Business Travel Visa*, TD Cash Back Visa Infinite*, TD Business Cash Back Visa*, TD Business Select Rate™ Visa* credit card accounts. Each eligible cardholder may be accompanied by one (1) adult guest and minors (under the age of majority), that are together with the eligible cardholder during Vancouver CanucksTM regular season home games, and playoff home games (if applicable).

†Available to all cardholders (primary and additional) of TD® Aeroplan® Visa Platinum* , TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa* Business, TD First Class Travel® Visa Infinite*, TD Platinum Travel Visa*, TD Rewards Visa*, TD Business Travel Visa*, TD Cash Back Visa Infinite*, TD Cash Back Visa*, TD Business Cash Back Visa*, TD Low Rate Visa*, TD Business Select Rate™ Visa*, and TD U.S. Dollar Visa*, TD Emerald Flex Rate Visa*, and TD Green Visa* credit card accounts. Eligible Accounts must be open and in good standing at the time that the statement credit is applied to an Eligible Account. Purchases made in suites, at team store, for merchandise and memorabilia, for tickets, for parking, catering, gift cards, memberships and for donations (which includes 50/50 ticket purchases) are ineligible.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on July 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Canada Trust

For further information: please contact Mick Ramos at [email protected]