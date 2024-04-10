OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Life is full of responsibilities, from school and work to family and everything in between. We understand that taxes can easily slip to the bottom of your to-do list.

Don't worry if you haven't filed your 2023 income tax and benefit return yet – you still have time. Use the information below to help you complete and submit your tax return before the deadline.

Filing and payment deadlines

April 30, 2024 – This is the deadline for most Canadians to file a tax return. If you owe money to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), this is also the payment deadline. You'll avoid late-filing penalties and interest by filing and paying on time.

– This is the deadline for most Canadians to file a tax return. If you owe money to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), this is also the payment deadline. You'll avoid late-filing penalties and interest by filing and paying on time. June 15, 2024 – If you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed, this is the deadline to file your tax returns. As this date falls on a Saturday, your return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it or it is postmarked on or before June 17, 2024 . If you owe money to the CRA, you'll still need to pay by April 30, 2024 , to avoid interest.

Even if you can't pay your entire tax debt right away, filing by the deadline is important to prevent any disruptions to your benefits and credits and to avoid penalties. We're here to assist you in creating a payment plan that fits your budget, allowing you to settle your debt gradually.

Save time by filing online and using our digital services

To save time, you can file your tax return online:

If you choose to file online using NETFILE, a variety of software products exist to meet your needs, including options that are free.

If you're using NETFILE-certified software and you're registered for My Account, you can use:

Auto-fill my return to automatically fill in parts of your income tax and benefit return with the information that the CRA has on file at the time of the request.

Express NOA to view your notice of assessment (NOA) or notice of reassessment (NOR) in your certified-tax software or in My Account, right after the CRA receives and processes your return.

If you combine online filing with direct deposit, you could get your refund in as little as eight business days. Paper returns aren't as fast, and it can typically take up to eight weeks to process. With the tax deadline just around the corner, filing online is the fastest option to ensure timely processing.

Make sure to report all your income

When you file your tax return, make sure to report all of your income including tips and gratuities, income from the platform economy, and more. To find out what you need to report as income, go to All types of income.

If you are self-employed and your taxable sales exceed the $30,000 small supplier threshold, you are required to register for, collect and remit the GST/HST. For more information go to

GST/HST for businesses.

Claim all your benefits, credits, and deductions

When you file your tax return, we use the information provided to determine your eligibility for benefit and credit payments. Depending on your eligibility, these payments could include the Canada child benefit, the GST/HST credit, the Canada Carbon Rebate, provincial or territorial payments, and more.

You may also be eligible to claim deductions, credits, and expenses on your tax return. These claims can help reduce the amount of tax you may owe.

You can change your tax return after filing

It's important that you file your tax return by the deadline. If you made a mistake on your tax return or forgot to include important information, don't worry. Once you receive your NOA, you can request a change to your tax return.

For faster service, submit your request online using Change my Return in My Account or ReFILE. Our goal is to process online requests within two weeks. On the other hand, it can typically take up to eight weeks to process a paper change request.

Free tax help is available

If you need assistance with your taxes, help may be available. If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers at a free tax clinic may be able to do your taxes. You can visit a free tax clinic in your area, or you can make a virtual appointment. To find out if you're eligible, and to find a tax clinic, go to our Free tax clinics page.

If you have self-employment income, the CRA provides free tax help for small business owners and self-employed individuals. The Liaison Officer service is available to help you understand your tax obligations. A visit with a liaison officer is 100% confidential. The information you choose to discuss with a liaison officer will not be shared with other areas of the CRA, or anyone else.

Register for My Account if you haven't already

With My Account, you can easily update or check your personal information, such as your address or marital status.

You'll also be able to view:

what you owe to the CRA

your tax-free savings account and registered retirement savings plan limits

your benefit and credit information

the status of your income tax and benefit return

your NOA or NOR

Where to find helpful information

Not sure where to start? Visit our Get ready to do your taxes page. We have eight steps that will help you file your tax return. Here are other resources that can help you:

For answers to frequently asked questions about filing a tax return, go to Questions and answers about filing your taxes.

Our tax tips can help you get answers to your tax-related questions, and the Learn about your taxes tool can help you file your tax return on your own.

Charlie, the CRA's friendly chatbot, is also available on the CRA homepage and many of our other webpages on Canada.ca.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency